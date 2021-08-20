(The Center Square) – Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague has mandated all residents must mask in public spaces due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the delta variant, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ opposition to mask mandates.
The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 19 and will expire Sept. 30, unless otherwise extended, the city announced in a news release Aug. 18.
A facial covering must cover the nose and mouth of any individual over two years old who is outside their place of residence when he or she cannot maintain social distancing of 6 feet. Indoor public settings this applies to include, but are not limited to grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, restaurants and bars, public school and government buildings, “houses of worship,” and University of Iowa academic buildings and business offices. They are also required when individuals use public transportation or private car service, such as taxis, ride share, or carpooling.
“It’s against the law and it’s not enforceable,” Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office, told The Center Square in a texted statement. “Covid-19 has been around for over a year, Iowans know how to protect themselves and their families.”
The order states that those “actively engaged” in public safety roles and those who are exercising “at moderate or high intensity,” alone or only with household members are exempt. Teague cited Johnson County Public Health’s recommendation of wearing masks regardless of vaccination status, the county’s status as a “high level” of community transmission, and students returning to the University of Iowa campus among the reasons for the mandate.
Lynn Hicks, chief of staff for the Attorney General's office, told The Center Square in an emailed statement that he is “not aware of what penalties, if any, would apply to cities and counties under HF847” and that he could only comment “on what Iowa law allows, not how the state plans to handle any alleged violations.”
However, the Iowa Department of Education’s actions in response to any school districts’ violations of HF847 have an outlined process.
“The Iowa Department of Education would enforce the prohibition on a mandatory mask policy as it would any other school requirement, starting first with technical assistance and an attempt to help the district come into compliance,” Hicks said.
The process, under Chapter 256.11, would involve the department, through the State Board of Education, acquiring more oversight of the school district “in rare situations, operational control” if it does not come into compliance with the law, he said.
Since the Board of Educational Examiners’ professional conduct and ethics standards require licensees to comply with all federal, state, and local laws, licensure discipline would be another enforcement method, he said.
University of Iowa spokesperson Jeneane Beck said the university will comply with state law and the guidance of Board of Regents, which recommends but does not require the use of masks on campus, The Daily Iowan reported.
Des Moines City Manager’s Office Chief Communications Officer Al Setka told the Center Square in an emailed statement the city “has no plans at this time to issue a mask mandate.”
Additionally, Cedar Rapids Communications Division Manager Maria Johnson told The Center Square in an emailed statement the city has “no plans to issue a mask mandate in Cedar Rapids at this time.” Employees and visitors to city facilities are required to wear masks, Public Safety Communications Specialist City of Cedar Rapids Greg Buelow told The Center Square in another emailed statement.
The City of Davenport did not respond to The Center Square’s request for mask mandate updates by press time.
President Joe Biden's Administration has threatened legal action against Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates.