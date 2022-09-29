(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations.
The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops or mobile, according to a news release.
Local Government Program Manager Jess Flaherty said in the release that the software product the state is offering is one its state agencies first adopted.
“We are a state agency and are here to enhance the lives of Iowans,” Flaherty said. “Let’s help our education and nonprofit partners protect the citizens of Iowa. The cybersecurity system allows us to protect Iowans across the state.”
The service includes the next-generation Endpoint Detection and Response security tool, which detects and prevents a wide range of cyber attacks on devices. Schools and nonprofits will also access security incident monitoring and response.
“Our Security Operations Center has real people monitoring the systems 24 hours a day, every day of the week,” Flaherty said. “If we receive an alert at 2 a.m., for instance, we can contain a device so that it is no longer a threat to your network.”
The department said the service is designed to protect a district’s servers. Access should be scaled, beginning with IT staff, administrators and servers, the release said.
The FBI reported that in 2021, Iowa experienced more than $33.82 million in losses through cyber crime. The state had 8,853 victims and 723 individuals who perpetrated scams as reported by the victim. The perpetrators gained nearly $8 million. The bureau based its figures on complaints its Internet Crime Complaint Center received from people who declared their state.
In fiscal year 2022, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Department of Homeland Security is spending $185 million to address cybersecurity risks and threats to information systems that are owned or operated or on behalf of state and local governmental bodies. The department announced the grant program Sept. 16.
Nonprofits and educational institutions can learn more by emailing Flaherty at government.services@iowa.gov.