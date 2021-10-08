(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds launched a nationwide campaign Thursday to replace Iowa’s Chief Information Officer, Annette Dunn, who is leaving “to pursue a new opportunity” in the private sector, officials announced.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Sept. 22 that State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati is leaving her position in October “to pursue new career opportunities.”
Iowa Department of Management Interim Director Joel Anderson told The Center Square Sept. 29 that he was leaving for the private sector in anticipation of his second child. Iowa Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen is taking over for Anderson.
“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve as the CIO for the State of Iowa over the past two years,” CIO Annette Dunn said in a news release. “Iowa is headed in the right direction in this rapidly and ever-changing world of technology and broadband expansion. I am thankful for Governor Reynolds’ leadership and trusting me to advance our state’s technology capabilities.”
Dunn’s last day is Oct. 22, the release said.
“I want to thank Annette for her outstanding commitment to the citizens of Iowa through her work leading the Office of the Chief Information Officer,” Reynolds said in the release. “Annette has been a valuable member of my team and very instrumental in implementing the first major phase of the State’s new Workday system – WorkSmart. Her dedication to enhancing the state’s technology infrastructure as well as expanding broadband access across our state has been invaluable and I am very grateful for her work and wish her great success in her new endeavor.”
Dunn was appointed to the office in August 2019. Before then, she had been the Information Technology Division director for the Iowa Department of Transportation, since January 2015.
Her base pay in fiscal year 2020 was $154,300, with gross pay of $135,902.44 and $7,079.56 in travel expenses, according to the state salary database.
“The staff that works on the broadband grants program is quite capable and they have been very responsive to our member requests throughout the several rounds of grants OCIO has offered so I don’t see any impact on the broadband grant side of things,” Iowa Communications Alliance CEO Dave Duncan told The Center Square in an emailed statement.
Reynolds’ communications director Alex Murphy did not respond by press time to The Center Square’s request for an interim plan in case a new CIO cannot start by Dunn’s departure date.