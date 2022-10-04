(The Center Square) – Iowa Business Council members’ overall optimism has decreased again since last quarter, according to a survey published Monday.
The Economic Outlook Survey measures member expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the upcoming six months. Index measures above 50 are positive. This third quarter’s survey’s index was 58.75, down 5.13 index points from the second-quarter report. That’s the ninth quarter in a row the score has been positive, but it’s also the third straight quarter overall optimism has declined. The first-quarter report’s index score was 68.86.
Expectations for sales and capital spending are both down since last quarter. Sales expectations dropped 6.52 index points to 58.75. Capital spending expectations declined 10.41 index points to 56.52.
“While both categories remain in positive territory, quarter-over-quarter declines indicate beginning phases of trepidation among IBC members,” the report said.
The employment index increased 1.53 index points, up to 61.25, but 95% of the IBC members that responded to the survey reported it’s somewhat to very difficult to hire employees right now. Eighty-five percent said attracting and retaining a quality workforce is the primary business challenge. Eighty percent said the business climate is unfavorable. Sixty percent said inflation is a top concern for Iowa businesses.
IBC Executive Director Joe Murphy told The Center Square in a phone interview Tuesday that those factors, combined with supply chain concerns, the war in Ukraine and a general cooling of the national economy, led to IBC members’ slight decrease in optimism.
While IBC’s 20 members are the chief decision makers of the state’s largest employers, Murphy said the survey reflects the overall sentiment regarding the Iowa economy, considering the customer relationships the larger employers have with smaller businesses and consumers. IBC companies are involved in all Iowa counties.
Murphy said leaders of all sizes of businesses in Iowa are beginning to “hunker down” and conserve resources with some economic strife on the horizon. Since businesses are still anticipating inflation, IBC expects consumers will continue to deal with inflation too, he said.
Still, he said, Iowa’s economy has always fared much better than other states, especially those in the Midwest, so businesses remain optimistic.
“We understand that we will be impacted, but to what degree we will be impacted in Iowa is the real question,” he said. “And I think these next six months will be absolutely critical as things hopefully begin to level out. We’ll see if the Fed can continue to create monetary policy in a way that will cause a soft landing for our interest rates and for our inflationary pressures, and that will really tell a lot of the story.”
He said that Iowa still has one of the most competitive unemployment rates and labor force participation rates in the U.S., making the state’s economy is still very solid.
“I think we just have to realize that there is a potential for things to get a little bit worse,” he said. “Where the bottom is, I think, is anybody’s guess. I think the fundamentals of the economy are quite strong, so that gives me a great sense of optimism that whatever economic duress we will experience, it will be short-lived. And that’s a good thing for business leaders, business owners, consumers and families all across the state.”
The council began its quarterly survey in 2004. Past survey results are here.