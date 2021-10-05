(The Center Square) – Iowa's corporate income tax rates will decrease for the 2021 tax year as changes in Senate File 2417, a bill passed in 2018, are implemented.
The Iowa Department of Revenue released tax guidance Oct. 4 on the changes for 2021 taxes, which also include the elimination of federal deductibility and the Iowa corporate income Alternative Minimum Tax. Under Senate File 619, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in June, bonus depreciation will be allowed for property placed in service for tax year 2021 and beyond. Iowa had the highest corporate income tax rate, 12%, before the bill, which lowered it to 9.8%.
Iowa Association of Business and Industry Public Policy Vice President JD Davis told The Center Square in an emailed statement Oct. 4 that the corporate tax changes in the 2018 law “were something of a mixed bag.”
While rate reductions will benefit corporate filers, the tax savings were limited, he said.
“Tax savings were offset by an elimination of the deduction of 50% of federal corporate taxes paid and by coupling with the federal IRS code which also exposes more corporate income to taxation,” he said. “Much has changed since SF2417 was signed into law in 2018. Some corporations were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, others received government support payments that will change their tax profile. For these reasons it is not possible to make predictions on the 2021 impact of the 2018 legislation on corporations generally at this time.”
TEF Iowa Policy Director John Hendrickson told The Center Square in an emailed statement that he believes the tax rate, now 9.8% (tied with Minnesota) for the over $250,000 tax bracket, is still “high” and he hopes the decrease “is just the start.”
“Numerous states are lowering their corporate income tax rates and if Iowa wants to be competitive then it cannot afford to have high tax rates.… High corporate taxes not only hurt productivity and economic growth, but they are passed on to the consumer,” Hendrickson said.
North Carolina legislators are discussing decreasing corporate income tax, and Nebraska recently acted to reduce its corporate income tax. He said Iowa’s $1.2 billion surplus indicates fiscal conservatism's success as practiced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature.
“2022 should be another year of tax relief for Iowa taxpayers across-the-board,” Hendrickson said.
Iowa ranked 40th in the country in business tax climate and 46th in corporate taxes specifically, according to Tax Foundation’s 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index report.
“The simplification of our corporate tax code means that businesses large and small can invest more in their operation and less into paperwork and tax compliance efforts,” Americans for Prosperity Iowa State Director Drew Klein told The Center Square in an emailed statement. “There is still a pressing need for lawmakers to reduce our corporate tax rates to a competitive level, but the changes being implemented this year will only contribute to the strength of the Iowa economy.”