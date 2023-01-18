(The Center Square) – Iowa will use $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help complete Phase 2 of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
In addition, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Iowa spend $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. That would be $10 million in fiscal year 2024 and $10 million the following fiscal year. She said the investment will expand the lab’s ability to support Iowa’s $32.5 billion animal agriculture industry.
Iowa legislators in 2018 approved $63.5 million of the university’s $100 million request for the new lab, The Gazette reported. Since the university didn’t receive the amount it requested, it split the project into two phases, which totaled $141.5 million, according to The Gazette.
Former Rep. Daniel Adair Huseman, R-Aurelia, said on the House floor on May 2, 2018, before the House’s vote on SF2414, a Committee on Appropriations bill, that Reynolds hadn’t included funding to the lab in her budget recommendations, and it was an important project, so legislators proposed the $63.5 million to get that project started.
The state spent $12.5 million on the lab in fiscal year 2022 and will spend an estimated $28.6 million in fiscal year 2023, according to a financial summary in Reynolds’ Vision for Iowa state budget proposal.
Construction of the front end of the lab, which is in Ames, is supposed to be finished in 2023, according to an Iowa Cattleman’s Association news release. Phase 2, which is supposed to cost $62.5 million, would provide 70,000 more square feet of space to support lab testing and research.
“Having all functions under one roof will improve efficiency and support biosafety by eliminating the need to shuttle samples from one building to another,” the release said.
Iowa Pork Producers Association President Kevin Rasmussen, a farmer from Goldfield, and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association President Bob Noble of Riceville said in a joint statement that they hope the legislature will join in providing the proposed funding as well.
“The new state-of-the-art facility will keep Iowa State at the forefront in helping recognize foreign animal diseases that threaten the nation’s food supply well into the future,” they said.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in Reynolds’ news release that the lab provides expertise on worldwide animal health and food safety issues. He said the state’s partnership with the lab has been essential for responding to the avian influenza outbreak.
“We rely on their team’s recommendations as we enhance our preparedness for other foreign animal disease threats,” Naig said.
The lab provides diagnostic and analytical services for animal species. Annually, the lab processes more than 100,000 cases and conducts more than 1 million tests, Reynolds’ news release said.
“[The investment] will keep this nationally-recognized lab on the forefront of cutting-edge technology,” Reynolds said. “Iowa will remain a global leader in agriculture, combatting foreign animal diseases, and recruiting and retaining veterinary talent.”