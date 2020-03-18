(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Tuesday that went into effect at noon and continues through March 31.
The declaration restricts restaurants and bars to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only. Dining in is banned.
Fitness centers, health clubs, and pool centers will be closed, as will movie theaters, casinos and other gaming facilities.
Public gatherings are restricted to 10 people or fewer. Scheduled events of more than that must be canceled or postponed.
As of Tuesday night, Iowa had 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.