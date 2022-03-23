(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will pay $506,084 to prepare computer science teachers to teach in 136 school districts, nonpublic schools, and Area Education Agencies.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced the annual Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund award recipients Tuesday.
The awards align with the Future Ready Iowa Initiative in preparing more Iowans for what it deems are rewarding, high-demand careers as well as helping employers hire skilled workers.
The 2021-2022 Incentive Fund drew 40 applications. The 21 awards will go to school districts, nonpublic schools and Area Education Agencies that created collaborative proposals to serve schools. Training that prepares educators within a year were prioritized. Recipients will report their progress after the 2021-2022 school year, the release said.
"Through computer science, students build critical thinking, problem-solving and reasoning skills that are transferable across academic disciplines and fields," Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in the release. "These are vital skills that students need to innovate and succeed in our interconnected, digital world. The awards announced today underscore the commitment we have to computer science education and will help more teachers build their skills in this high-demand field."
The awards are part of a commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools. In 2017, SF 274, which was passed in 2017, established funding to pay for teacher professional development, including training to teach specific computer science courses and earning in-depth university endorsements to teach computer science. HF 2629, passed in 2020, required K-12 schools offer computer science classes to all students, beginning with high schools in the 2022-2023 school year.
"Computer science is a basic skillset necessary for student success and an added advantage for recruitment in high-demand careers in the rapidly-changing, technology-driven workplace," Reynolds said. “These awards equip more educators with the tools and resources needed to prepare K-12 students in computer science, giving them hands-on experience and building their knowledgebase to help attain high-quality computer science jobs once they graduate.”
The largest award, $218,100, went to Northwest AEA. Diagonal CSD and Newell-Fonda CSD each received $5,100, the smallest award. Northwest AEA’s dozens of school districts include Akron Westfield Comm School District and Sioux City Comm School District.