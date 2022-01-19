(The Center Square) – Wayne County Attorney Alan Wilson is seeking a prison sentence in the lawsuit against Debra Eccleston, who has been charged with forging Promise City Mayor Brenda DeVore’s signature in order to embezzle more than $10,000 from the city, he told The Center Square in a phone interview Tuesday.
Eccleston is former city clerk of the city, which has a population of about 100. She was charged with committing those crimes between January 2012 and July 2020. The Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand released a report in December that said the city had experienced nearly $57,000 of improper (“personal in nature or not necessary or reasonable”) payments.
Wilson said it may be difficult to get a prison sentence for Eccleston.
“The prison systems are full … so the violent criminals are a lot more likely to get incarcerated than criminals who commit a property crime such as this,” he said.
He said he would argue in court that a prison sentence is appropriate for Eccleston as a method of deterring others from committing these crimes. Small cities are limited in their auditing capabilities and don’t have the budget to pay an auditor and oversight of finances is often left to volunteers, who might not have experience or much interest in leadership positions, he said.
If she’s found guilty and Wilson’s unable to get a prison sentence, he expects Eccleston would be on supervised probation for years, reporting at least monthly to an officer who would be monitoring her conduct, he said.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 1 and the jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 13 at Wayne County Courthouse, 101 Franklin St., in Corydon, according to court documents Iowa Attorney General Chief of Staff Lynn Hicks emailed to The Center Square.
Sand, a Democrat, has reintroduced a bill this legislative session to promote prison sentences for public employees who steal more than $10,000 for public employers.
“Currently, there’s no limit in Iowa to how much money you can steal before you’re required to go to prison.... I think everyone who steals a large amount of money from taxpayers should spend at least some time behind bars,” Sand said. “Doesn’t mean we lock them up and throw away the key, but there need to be some substantial consequences. [If the bill doesn’t pass], we’ll continue to see taxpayers be taken advantage of by people in positions of trust and power.”
Sand said his office typically issues close to two dozen reports each year, which doesn’t include incidents his office doesn’t get involved in.
“The people who steal money from taxpayers are doing it on a repeated basis, with plenty of opportunity to consider what’s going to happen if they do it,” he said. “If they know that doing this results in a prison sentence, there are going to be some people who are going to decide not to do it.”
He began proposing the bill the year when he became auditor in 2019, he told The Center Square in a phone interview Friday. It died in the Senate last spring. He said everyone he has talked to at the Capitol about the bill said it’s not advancing because of partisanship.
“Everyone seems to agree that it’s a good idea, but because I have a ‘D’ behind my name, the handful of people in power over there don’t want to do something that might make it look like someone who’s a Democrat had a good idea,” he said.
Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, told The Center Square in a texted statement Monday that he has discussed the idea with Sand.
“I agree with the intent of the legislation, however, it is also going in the direction that is opposite of what is being advocated in criminal justice reform today,” Holt said. “Mandatory sentences are in general being discouraged as we talk about criminal justice reform.”
Holt said he heard from a constituent opposed to the bill who told him the burden would be on the taxpayers to incarcerate the individual. With the individual in prison, Holt said, there's no way they could pay restitution for their crimes.
“While incarceration would obviously be appropriate in certain circumstances, mandated incarceration removes judicial discretion,” Holt said. “While I am as frustrated as anyone when individuals that violate the trust of their office get away with light sentences, I am not certain that the auditor has the right solution.”