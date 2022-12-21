(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates.
The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April 8, Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah, made 1,611 consumer installment loans to Iowans with service provider EasyPay and with finance charges on the loans exceeding 21% APR, which violates Iowa Code § 537.2401 and in connection with Section 521 of the federal Depository Institutions and Deregulation Monetary Control Act of 1980.
The bank made the consumer installment loans primarily through auto repair and pet stores, the Dec. 21 news release said. For example, interest on a $1,500 loan for an Iowa City couple came to 188.9%, and the loan’s final cost would be $3,327, the release said.
“There’s a reason Iowa law caps interest rates at 21%, to protect consumers,” Miller said. “These types of high-interest loans careen consumers into debt they can never repay.”
The state began investigating the bank after an Iowa City couple who obtained an EasyPay loan for purchasing a puppy from Petland contacted the Consumer Protection Division in March 2021, the release said.
The puppy had serious illnesses almost immediately after adoption and needed veterinary care that cost thousands of dollars, according to the release. The couple filed a complaint against Petland after the puppy died, and the Attorney General’s office found the couple bought the puppy for about $5,000, with a $1,500 loan. The loan terms said that if the couple didn’t repay the debt in 90 days, the interest rate would increase to 188.9%, the release said.
Miller said his office strives to prevent these types of loans, in which banks pass along state law exemptions to non-bank lenders.
“So-called ‘rent-a-bank' schemes attempt to circumvent our laws and put consumers deeper in debt,” he said.
The bank stopped making loans in Iowa as of April 8. Under today’s settlement, if the company wants to resume lending, it must give the state and the Iowa Department of Banking at least 30 days of advanced, written notice.
The settlement also says that the bank has 90 days to directly provide restitutions to Iowa residents who received consumer installment loans from the bank with assistance of EasyPay between March 1, 2020, and April 8.
Eligible consumers who overpaid more than $1 will receive credit for excessive finance charges and overpayments, and their loans’ APR will be reset to 21% since the beginning of the loan, the assurance of discontinuance’s restitution plan said.
The State and the Iowa Division of Banking said that if the Bank adheres to the commitments in the assurance of discontinuance, they won’t pursue further action against the bank regarding Iowa loans.
TAB Bank and its agents don’t affirm the validity of any of the allegations against it or admit to any violation of the ICCC, the assurance of discontinuance said.