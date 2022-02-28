(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she has directed the Iowa Alcohol Beverages Division to remove Russian-produced products from its wholesale purchase list.
Iowa is one of 17 states that control alcoholic liquor sales at the wholesale level, the release said. ABD sells liquor to off-premises retailers. Those retailers can sell their products to consumers or to on-premises retailers, such as bars and restaurants.
“[The new measures] further demonstrate [the state’s] solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny,” the release said.
ABD Executive Officer 2 Jake Holmes told The Center Square in an emailed statement that ABD will no longer sell the products, but retailers themselves are not required to cease sales of the affected products.
Permanent Listing (products class “E” retailers can buy year-round from ABD)
- Russian Standard Original Vodka.
- Russian Standard Platinum Vodka.
- Hammer + Sickle Vodka.
Special Order on Hand Listing (products frequent sold as special orders but do not meet permanent listing criteria)
- Russian Standard Imperia Vodka.
- Zu Bison Grass Vodka.
- Quadro Vodka.
Special Order (Products that are not currently listed by ABD but are requested by class "E" retailers)
- Russian Standard Gold Vodka
- Green Mark Vodka
- Gancia Fernet Liquer
- DeLuze Cognac VSOP
- Jewel Of Russia Classic
- Jewel Of Russia Ultra
- Beluga Noble Vodka
- Beluga Gold Line Vodka
- Beluga TransAtlantic Racing Vodka
- Zyr Vodka
- Mamont Vodka
Holmes said ABD currently only has inventory of Russian Standard Original Vodka, Russian Standard Imperia Vodka, Zu Bison Grass Vodka and Quadro Vodka.
ABD sold $93,832.47 of the products to class “E” retailers in the past 12 months, Holmes said. He said he was unable to speculate regarding what impact there could be to Iowa’s economy.
Iowa Hotel & Lodging Association President and Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker told The Center Square in a texted statement that both industries can always adjust.
“This is one way we can symbolically support the people of Ukraine,” she said.
Iowa Wine Growers Association Marketing Director Nicole Eilers told The Center Square in an emailed statement that the association supports Reynolds’ decision.
“While Russian-made alcohol products aren't a huge portion of alcohol sales here in Iowa, we do hope that consumers reflect this movement and support local producers instead by choosing Iowa crafted wine, beer and liquor,” she said.
Reynolds has called for Iowa Sister States to end its relationship with Stavrapol Krai, Russia, and provide recommendations for enhancing its sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the occupation of the country since that time.
“We recognize that the people of Russia are not part of the decision-making process, or actions of President Putin,” Iowa Sister States Executive Director Karla Weilbrenner McCollum told The Center Square in an emailed statement. “We also recognize that the people of Russia will suffer as a result of these decisions and actions. It is our hope that we can restore and rebuild citizen diplomacy centric relationship with Stavropol Krai, Russia, in the future.”
She said Iowa Sister States will support the people in Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine in the coming days and months.
Iowa and Cherkasy Oblast, in central Ukraine, have been professional, educational and cultural exchange partners since 1996, when Gov. Terry Branstad and Gov. Vasyl Tsybenko signed an agreement, Iowa Sister States’ webpage on the partnership said.
Iowa and Stavrapol Krai, a territory of southern Russia, have been partners since 1988.
“Since then our relations have focused on a variety of fields such as educations, sports, business, business, agriculture, government, and economic development,” Iowa Sister States’ webpage on the partnership said.
Ohio, New Hampshire and Utah also have enacted bans on Russian alcohol.