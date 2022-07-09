(The Center Square) – Five Iowa airports will receive a combined total of $27 million in federal funding. Much of the money will be used for solar power upgrades.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding on Thursday.
The funding comes from the 2022 Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act created. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for the grants.
The five Iowa airports are Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport, Des Moines International Airport, Washington Municipal Airport, Council Bluffs Municipal Airport and Dubuque Regional Airport.
The Cedar Rapids airport will use $20.4 million to add four passenger gates to its passenger terminal, completing its terminal modernization program, the project description said. More gates will increase passenger capacity, improve accessibility for individuals with access and functional needs and improve energy efficiency, the description said.
Des Moines International Airport is required to use $5 million for planning and design of a four-phase new terminal project that will kick off constructing a new termina that will improve accessibility and energy efficiency and create jobs during construction.
Dubuque Regional Airport will use $1.4 million to install a new solar power system in the passenger terminal and make related electrical efficiency enhancements.
With $129,675, the Washington Municipal Airport will install a new solar power system in the General Aviation terminal and make related electrical efficiency enhancements.
Council Bluffs Municipal Airport will us $112,500 to install a new elevator in its general aviation terminal that will increase compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and accessibility to the second floor for individuals with access and functional needs.
American Airlines announced in June that it is cutting service to Dubuque Sept. 7 due to a shortage of pilots that it anticipates could be long-term.