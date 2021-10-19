(The Center Square) – Next month, Iowa Air National Guard members will support Afghan refugees coming to the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome, officials announced Monday.
The stateside Title 10 federal deployment orders include 65 members from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines, according to a news release from the 185th. They will deploy for about two or three months. They will provide logistical, sustainment and interagency support for refugees’ resettlement in the U.S.
Resettlement agency U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) Iowa Director Kerri True-Funk told The Center Square in an emailed statement Tuesday that she “wasn’t aware” of the National Guard deployment “until I saw an article on it.”
“However, it makes sense, since processing off the bases has been slower than initially anticipated,” she said.
True-Funk said the Department of State has asked national resettlement agencies to increase capacity numbers.
“At the same time, the contract for the work was extended through September 2022,” she said. “Originally, the contract was due to be completed by the end of March, but the rate of departures was too slow to make that happen.”
Their office’s original capacity estimate was about 125 Afghans, she said.
“With the ask for more capacity and the extended time frame, I have upped that number to at least 225,” she said.
She said USCRI Des Moines has received nine individuals from military bases so far, “with more scheduled to arrive any day.” Other resettlement agencies in Iowa are also receiving arrivals, she added.
“We won’t know what the actual numbers look like until we get into it more,” True-Funk said.
Iowa National Guard Deputy Public Affairs Officer Capt. Kevin Waldron said he couldn’t immediately say where the 185th airmen will deploy to, but it would be within the 50 states and U.S. territories, Sioux City Journal reported. There are about 2,000 airmen in the Iowa Air National Guard, the release said.
True-Funk told The Center Square in an emailed statement Sept. 8 that the agency did not, at that point, have a timeline for when refugees would begin arriving and evacuees at the time had passed initial screenings at overseas locations and were at military installations undergoing additional screenings and medical exams. As processing and resettlement progresses, more Afghan refugees would be flown to bases, she said.
“Iowa is still set to receive roughly 700 Afghan refugees as reported for the past several weeks,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Communications Director Alex Murphy told The Center Square in an emailed statement Oct. 19.