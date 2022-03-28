(The Center Square) – Professional and businesses services jobs experienced some recovery in February, Iowa Workforce Development reported Monday.
The industry gained 1,700 jobs after having lost 2,700 in January.
Iowa Workforce Development Public Information Officer Jesse Dougherty told The Center Square in an emailed statement Monday that hiring increased primarily in administrative and support and waste management, which gained 1,500 jobs.
“This sector is associated with support functions for many different industries, which often are in-house operations,” Dougherty said. “Therefore, these gains may have been the result of more companies returning to in-person work and more buildings being occupied.”
Firms providing services to buildings and dwellings were among those that hired, the release said.
Overall, Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in January to 3.5% in February. It was 4.4% a year ago. The number of unemployed Iowans fell from 62,700 in January to 59,400 in February while working Iowans increased 9,100 from January to February (1,626,800), up 33,400 from February 2021.
In the fourth consecutive monthly increase, Iowa businesses added 5,800 jobs in February, up from the 2021 average of 2,800 jobs gained per month. Iowa’s labor force participation rate increased from 66.8% to 67%.
Goods-producing industries have gained jobs due to hiring in manufacturing. Machinery manufacturing gained jobs. Food manufacturing gained 1,400 jobs. Private service industries hired in professional and business services and restaffing continued in leisure and hospitality.
Government gained 1,500 jobs since state universities added jobs for the spring semester. Government now has 7,300 more jobs than it had in February 2021. Most job gains occurred at the local level.
Accommodations and food services-associated businesses, particularly businesses associated with eating and drinking establishments, gained 1,500 jobs in February in the industry’s sixth consecutive monthly gain.
Private education, which had gained jobs in the last three months, lost 1,300 jobs in February.
Transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 700 jobs. Many of those stemmed from truck transportation and were related to temp jobs in parcel delivery over the holidays, the release said.
Iowa businesses have gained 38,500 jobs since February 2021. Year-over-year, the largest gains are in accommodations and food services (14,400), manufacturing (6,200) and construction (4,500). Losses are in health care and social assistance (1,500), administrative support and waste management (1,500) and finance and insurance (1,400).
“February’s jobs report is a strong sign that our economy continues to move in the right direction,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said in the release. “More Iowans are returning to the workforce and finding new jobs, many with higher wages than they earned pre-pandemic. We have had a tremendous response to the Reemployment Case Management program.”
Seasonally adjusted, in February 2022, Iowa’s workforce participation rate was 67.0% compared with the U.S. participation rate of 62.3%, Iowa Workforce Development data shows. In February 2020, Iowa’s workforce participate rate was 69.7% compared with the national average of 63.4%.
Nationally, unemployment decreased to 3.8% in February, the release said.
Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Change from
February
January
February
January
February
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Civilian labor force
1,686,200
1,680,400
1,666,500
5,800
19,700
Unemployment
59,400
62,700
73,100
-3,300
-13,700
Unemployment rate
3.5%
3.7%
4.4%
-0.2
-0.9
Employment
1,626,800
1,617,700
1,593,400
9,100
33,400
Labor Force Participation Rate
67.0%
66.8%
66.6%
0.2
0.4
U.S. unemployment rate
3.8%
4.0%
6.2%
-0.2
-2.4
Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
Total Nonfarm Employment
1,562,200
1,556,400
1,523,700
5,800
38,500
Mining
2,500
2,500
2,100
0
400
Construction
79,700
79,600
75,200
100
4,500
Manufacturing
223,400
222,000
217,200
1,400
6,200
Trade, transportation and utilities
311,600
312,100
307,900
-500
3,700
Information
19,500
19,100
18,700
400
800
Financial activities
108,400
108,600
109,300
-200
-900
Professional and business services
139,400
137,700
139,200
1,700
200
Education and health services
224,600
224,900
227,000
-300
-2,400
Leisure and hospitality
140,000
137,900
122,300
2,100
17,700
Other services
55,200
55,600
54,200
-400
1,000
Government
257,900
256,400
250,600
1,500
7,300
(above data subject to revision)
Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
% Change from
February
January
February
January
February
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Initial claims
6,762
13,052
21,693
-48.2%
-68.8%
Continued claims
Benefit recipients
27,045
28,469
44,560
-5.0%
-39.3%
Weeks paid
94,099
91,868
162,019
2.4%
-41.9%
Amount paid
$44,254,202
$42,014,680
$65,275,485
5.3%
-32.2%