(The Center Square) – Iowa is the sixth best U.S. state for doctors to practice medicine, according to a report WalletHub published Monday.
The state-by-state report (and District of Columbia) includes 19 metrics, which range from average annual wages to the quality of public hospital system. With a total overall score of 64.78, Iowa ranks behind South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana and Idaho. Rhode Island received the nation's lowest score (39.84).
Iowa scored fourth for Opportunity and Competition metrics. The Hawkeye State boasts the second-highest quality of public hospital system (81.75%) and the sixth-highest average annual wage for physicians, adjusted for cost of living. Iowa has the sixth-lowest required number of continuing medical education credits (40), the seventh-highest insured population rate (95.30%), the eighth-highest hospitals per capita (8.22) and the ninth-highest employer-based insurance rate (51.21%).
Yet, Iowa solely retains 35.90% of medical residents for its physician workforce, ranking it 44th highest among states in that measure.
Iowa also did not score well in the dimension of Medical Environment (30% of the overall score). It ranked 30th.
It had the 43rd highest percentage of hospitals with “A” grades for safety (14.70%) in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade State Rankings. It ranks 26th for physician burnout (42%), 25th for malpractice award payout amount per capita ($6.08), 37th highest number of physician assistants per capita (0.30) and 38th for highest punitiveness of state medical board (4.94).
University of New Haven Department of Health Administration and Policy Department Assistant Professor Reena Kelly said in the report that the threat of medical malpractice lawsuits can affect patients and patient care.
“The risk of litigation adds high stress to physicians, which can further harm the kind of care they provide,” she said. “Studies have shown that such constant stress has been associated with a greater likelihood of practicing defensive medicine, physicians experiencing distressing emotions, as well as disruptions in their professional and personal lives. In addition to the harmful effect on physicians, the risk of malpractice lawsuits can also affect patient care, create disruptions in the provider-patient relationship, and increase the overall cost of care.”
Essentially, government policy changes make an impact, she said.
“State and federal policies that limit the supply of healthcare professionals and restrict the range of services that can be provided, reduce competition, and stifle innovation can harm the cost and quality of care,” she said. “So when trying to make a sustainable, long-term change in areas like these, policy changes are the one reliable way to go about it.”
Iowa’s health care system ranked eighth in quality in WalletHub’s Aug. 2 report on the 50 states and the District of Columbia.