(The Center Square) – Iowa Department of Public Health is conducting interviews for the state medical director and epidemiologist position vacated last October by Dr. Caitlin Pedati.
DPH Public Information Officer Sarah Ekstrand told The Center Square in an emailed statement Oct. 25 that the department was in the process of filling the position and would provide an update when the details were finalized.
“In the interim, we will rely on clinical expertise within our HHS system and a multitude of healthcare partners statewide,” Ekstrand said. “We have the appropriate staff and leadership in place to perform the responsibilities of the state public health department, which includes the pandemic response.”
For example, Ekstrand noted Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services medical director Dr. David Stilley is signing statewide standing orders. Those include orders on naloxone and COVID-19 testing.
Ekstrand told The Center Square Dec. 28 that Stilley has the authority to do that since he is a program medical director within the department.
Pedati became the Virginia Beach Health District Director Dec. 10, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health announced. Before coming to Iowa, Pedati served as a field officer with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and worked in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Service, the department’s news release said.
The State Medical Director position closing date was Dec. 3. The salary range is listed as $108,222.40 to $288,912.00. Requirements include six months of experience, 12 semester hours or a combination of those related to improving and protecting health within society on a personal, institutional, organizational or community basis. Experience can be direct provision of health care or support mechanisms such as government public health departments. The candidate must have graduated from an accredited school of medicine, completed an internship program and gained licensure as a physician by the State of Iowa.