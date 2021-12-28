(The Center Square) – From a taxable sales perspective, the most populated areas of Iowa experienced slightly higher losses of taxable sales compared with more rural areas during a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Department of Revenue Public Service Manager 2 Tony Girardi told The Center Square in an emailed statement Dec. 16 that the 10 most populous counties in Iowa “very consistently” account for about 65% of the state’s sales that are subject to sales tax. Furthermore, those counties account for about the same percentage of annual growth in taxable sales. However, all together, these top 10 counties experienced a slight decrease, 0.7%, in annual taxable sales in fiscal year 2020, he said.
“[The decrease] was attributable to the pandemic lockdown that was imposed right at the start of the fourth fiscal quarter of FY20,” Girardi said. “Meanwhile, the other 89 counties in Iowa experienced a slight increase [0.5%] in taxable sales in FY20.”
In fiscal year 2021, both groups of counties experienced year-over-year increases in taxable sales, he said. A Dec. 16 report Girardi provided to The Center Square said year-over-year taxable sales increased 9.3% in the top 10 most populated counties,
“It is fair to say that the ten most populous counties suffered from a greater loss in taxable sales than did the other 89 counties during the most intensive period of lockdown under the pandemic,” Girardi said. “But this has been temporary and, given FY21 taxable sales, does not seem to be part of a longer trend.”
The Dec. 16 report said 2021 taxable sales in the 10 most populous counties from retail sales tax were $28.2 billion, up from $25.8 billion in fiscal year 2020, which was a dip from 2019 ($26.0 billion). In fiscal year 2018, taxable sales in the top 10 counties was $25.5 billion. Across all other counties, taxable sales in retail has increased annually since at least fiscal year 2014, the chart said. They brought in $15.4 billion in fiscal year 2021, $14.204 billion in fiscal year 2020, and $14.127 billion in fiscal year 2019.
The top 10 most populated counties in Iowa are Polk County, Linn County, Scott County, Johnson County, Black Hawk County, Woodbury County, Dallas County, Dubuque County, Story County and Pottawattamie County, according to the 2020 Census.