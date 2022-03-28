(The Center Square) – Iowa Business Council members say they are slightly less optimistic about their sales, capital spending and employment than they were last quarter.
Index numbers from an IBC survey released Monday all decreased but remained above 50, the threshold between pessimism and optimism regarding sales, capital spending and employment outlook on the next six months, the IBC said in a news release. Employment expectations dropped 3.96 points, to 63.15, from the fourth quarter of 2021 while sales expectations and capital spending each decreased 2.64 points, to 69.73 and 64.47, respectively, the release said.
IBC Executive Director Joe Murphy told The Center Square in a phone interview Monday that the first-quarter of 2022 Economic Outlook Survey is the seventh consecutive quarter of members’ cautious optimism.
“We’re still very much into the positive,” he said.
While Iowa’s workforce participation rate is still far below where it was before the pandemic, it continues to increase and to outpace the national average, Murphy said.
Seasonally adjusted, in February 2022, Iowa’s workforce participation rate was 67.0% compared with the U.S. participation rate of 62.3%, according to Iowa Workforce Development. In February 2020, Iowa’s workforce participate rate was 69.7% compared with the national average of 63.4%.
Workforce challenges, business climate/supply chain issues, and inflation in cost structures are the top challenges IBC members are facing, Murphy said.
There is a lot of uncertainty among members regarding the extent to which the conflict in Ukraine will impact supply chain, he said. Workforce challenges in manufacturing and a national shortage of truck drivers are also difficult for supply chain, he said. Businesses will monitor and react to the BA.2 variant of COVID-19, he added.
IBC anticipates changes earlier this month in Iowa tax policy will benefit the economy and increase confidence in economic outlook, Murphy said.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents said hiring is “difficult” or “very difficult.” Members told the IBC there are more than 10,000 current openings across the state.
Eighty-four percent of leaders said their primary business challenge is “attracting/developing/retaining a quality workforce.” About three-quarters of respondents said the top challenge is an “unfavorable business climate (supply chain issues, infrastructure, regulations, taxes). Cost of product/service inputs ranked third (63%).
Four out of five respondents said they do not expect supply chain conditions to change in the next six months. Fifteen percent said they anticipate conditions will improve.