(The Center Square) – Iowa is expecting to see an increased number of weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccines shipped to the state beginning next week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.
At her weekly news conference, Reynolds said the administration of President Joe Biden promised to expand the number of weekly doses each state receives by about 16%.
That amounts to about an additional 6,300 doses in Iowa, bringing the state's weekly allotment up to 25,800 doses.
"Even with the positive news, that is, I just still want to remind Iowans that the vaccine supply will remain limited for quite sometime," she said. "But despite that challenge we are making good progress in our efforts to vaccinate as many Iowans as possible."