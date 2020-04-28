Four Iowa Supreme Court justices will face retention elections on November 3, 2020. The justices facing retention are Susan Christensen, Edward Mansfield, Christopher McDonald, and Thomas Waterman. All four justices were appointed by a Republican governor.
Currently, six justices on the court were appointed by a Republican governor while one was appointed by a Democratic governor.
In Iowa, judicial nominees are selected by the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission.
The commission puts together a list of candidates they have determined to be qualified and then submits this list to the governor. The governor must then choose one of the candidates from the list.
The justice must stand for a retention election one year after the appointment. If retained, justices serve for eight years with a mandatory retirement age of 72.