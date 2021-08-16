(The Center Square) – Following the death of state Rep. John Landon, Iowa Department of Management Director Michael Bousselot, a Republican, and Democrat Andrea Phillips, who ran against Landon in 2016 and 2020, are running in a special election Sept. 14 to fill the Iowa House District 37 seat.
Former Rep. Jake Highfill, who is helping Polk County Republicans with fundraising and political activity, told The Center Square in a phone interview Republicans are favored to hold the seat. Landon served five terms until his death July 29.
Still, as it’s a small turnout election, it’s all about turning people out, he said.
“I’m not exaggerating, a couple thousand people are going to vote, maybe. … We’re favored to hold it, but this is not a super, super crazy right seat or a super, super left seat,” he said. “Say on a scale of 10, it’s probably a six-and-a-half to the right, five being dead even. … This is not a fortress.”
District 37 has 9,358 active Democratic voters, 10,899 active Republican voters, 9,422 voters of “no party,” and 290 “other” voters, along with 3,456 inactive voters of various affiliations, according to Secretary of State tallies from Aug. 2. Phillips lost to Landon in the 2020 general election with 12,578 to his 14,309. In 2016, Landon defeated her 12,059 to 8,954.
Bousselot, a resident of Ankeny, won the Iowa Republicans’ special nominating convention Aug. 14, the party announced in a news release.
“These are big shoes to fill, but I intend to embody the character and dedication that John brought to this job,” Bousselot said in the release. “I believe parents know what’s best for their children. I have always made it a priority to listen to Iowans and I intend to take that same mentality to serving Ankeny in the Iowa House.”
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley said in the release that Bousselot has “proven his commitment to cutting taxes, responsible budgeting and protecting Iowa values” while serving in the Reynolds administration and Branstad-Reynolds administration, where he was chief of staff, legal counsel and a policy advisor.
Iowans for Tax Relief Vice President and former House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow told The Center Square in an emailed statement there is “a great deal of enthusiasm among conservative voters right now in Iowa.”
“Michael is in a great position to tap into that energy,” he said.
However, Phillips told The Center Square in a phone interview she “feels good” about her chances in the election.
“I know for sure that the majority of people did not support the school vouchers bill, giving taxpayer money to people to send their kids to private schools,” Phillips said. “I don’t think that’s very fiscally responsible. I think public schools are a public good, just like public roads, and I think public money belongs to public schools, and I think most of the people in Ankeny agree with that position.”
She said she believes Republicans “overstepped” with HB756 regarding background checks “since I know most people, Republican and Democrat, support background checks for gun purchases.” She billed herself as a representative who’s willing to work across the aisle. She said would like to bring back the women’s caucus, a bipartisan group of women legislators.
“I think the only way to pass legislation that is enduring and that is something that most of the people in the community support is by getting the parties to work together,” Phillips said.
Bousselot received undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from the University of Iowa and a law degree from Drake University Law School, the release said. Phillips has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boise State University and is currently a full-time graduate student at Johns Hopkins University, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Registered voters’ requests for absentee ballots must be received by the Polk County auditor by 5 p.m. Aug. 30.
Highfill said he doesn’t know whether Bousselot will take a leave of absence from his current position in Reynolds’ administration.