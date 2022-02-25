(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Thursday it’s launching the Cedar River Clean Water Partnership aimed at reducing nitrogen losses through edge-of-field farming practices.
The department is partnering with Cedar Rapids, soil and water conservation districts, and farmers on these practices, which include utilizing bioreactors and saturated buffers, to help protect the Cedar River, the news release said.
Secretary Mike Naig said the project extends the state’s seven-year Middle Cedar partnership with Cedar Rapids to expand conservation practices in the Middle Cedar watershed.
Cedar Rapids will work with local watershed coordinators to group practices into batches of 10 projects to 20 projects, making the process more efficient for contractors and engineers and enabling conservation practice installations on farms instead of building projects individually for individual landowners, the traditional method, the release said.
“We have seen the data,” Cedar Rapids Utilities Director Roy Hesemann said in the release. “These projects have a proven record of reducing nitrates in the Cedar River.”
The department and the city of Cedar Rapids will pay for the construction costs. Six Soil and Water Conservation Districts (Benton, Black Hawk, Buchanan, Grundy, Linn and Tama) are providing technical support and design and installation oversight.
The installed saturated buffers and bioreactors will reduce nitrogen losses at least 40%, the release said.
Cedar Rapids has collaborated with the department on soil health and water quality issues since the Middle Cedar Partnership Project kickoff in 2015. The partnership has grown to include the Cedar River Source Water Regional Conservation Partnership Project and the Midwest Ag Water Quality Regional Conservation Partnership Project, which are currently underway.
A map of the Cedar River Clean Water Partnership water quality project is available at cleanwateriowa.org.
Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer John Aspray told The Center Square in an emailed statement Thursday that it’s not enough. A moratorium on factory farms is necessary to address water quality, he said.
“Iowa’s water crisis is driven by the prolific pollution of our industrialized factory farming system,” he said. “We welcome state action to prevent further harm to our already-polluted waterways, but it’s clear that Iowa’s voluntary nutrient reduction strategy simply isn’t up to the task. Individual local partnerships to promote conservation practices are no replacement for a statewide, mandatory, and fully-funded nutrient reduction strategy that addresses the extent of the pollution caused by the agriculture industry. Instead of applying a stopgap, we must stop the very practices that pollute in the first place, including the excessive production of manure on factory farms and subsequent spreading on crop fields.”
Food & Water Watch had lobbied for a bill, HF 2305, seeking a moratorium on factory farms. It died in the Agriculture Committee. Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, who introduced the fifth-round bill, announced at the organization’s picket with Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture Feb. 14 that he’s committed to holding an independent public hearing on the moratorium issue.