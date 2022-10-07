(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will spend more than $450,000 on initiatives aimed at advancing rural development, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday.
The state awarded the funds through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs.
Reynolds issued an executive order in July 2018 to establish the Governor’s Empower Rural Initiative and signed the Empower Rural Iowa Act, HF 772, in 2019, to address challenges rural communities experience.
This is the first year for the Rural Enrichment Grant program, which supports small quality of life projects in rural communities. This year, the program is funding 11 projects across the state with a total of $207,000, the grants announcement said. Nearly all those projects received $20k. The projects include “OkoboTree” visual art tree preservation project in Okoboji, a live music venue in an alley off Polk City’s main square and a downtown lighting project in Osceola. Miles Volunteer Fire Department received $7,000 for its playground upgrades. The total project will cost $220,000.
Sunflower Child Care Center Inc. in Decorah and Woodbine Community School District each received the funding round’s largest grants, $50k, through the rural innovation program for their projects, which cost $76,000 and $147,200, respectively.
The Center for Economic Accountability President John Mozena told The Center Square in an email Thursday that the subsidies are relatively well-done, overall.
“Rural economic development is a very challenging policy area and there’s still a lot we don’t know about how to get it right,” he said. “However, there’s a pretty broad consensus that bottom-up things like education, quality of life and entrepreneurship are critical to making rural communities places where people can prosper. In general, these grants seem to be reasonably thoughtful in targeting those areas of opportunity in some small way.”
Mozena said that Sunflower Child Care Center’s grant for an interactive exhibit to help children understand pursue an agricultural career in Iowa seems like a bit of a boondoggle at first glance, though.
“If these are rural kids then they don’t need an interactive exhibit to be exposed to the rural life,” he said. “If these are visitors traveling through this 7,600-person town, then I’d question how many kids are going to be so influenced by a few touchscreen exhibits that they end up in Carhartts replacing a PTO shear bolt in an Iowa field later in life.”
He said Iowans should remember that states are making these grants since they’re distributing federal money, and printing that money helped create the current inflation crisis.
“Iowans should realize that each of these grants is contributing in a small but very real way to the price pain they’re feeling at the grocery store and gas station,” he said.
C. William Swank Chair of Rural-Urban Policy at The Ohio State University Mark Partridge told The Center Square in an email Thursday that the general theme of working to improve quality of life is reasonable. The grants help retain Iowans seeking quality of life and attract middle-aged and older migrants with children, he said.
Still, he said, the state could have passed on giving grants to fund a small portion of the project, as in the case of the creative adventure lab that received a $20,000 grant toward the $515,000 project. Instead, the state could have given the grants to other deserving projects that might not have happened without state involvement, he said.
The grants that funded a large portion of the total project cost, like the Okoboji project or Sunflower Childcare Center project are also problematic, he said.
“I like it when communities have some skin in the game,” he said. “If a given city doesn’t want to support a project for itself, why should taxpayers of Iowa support it?”