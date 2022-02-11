(The Center Square) – To save an estimated $1 million in home repairs, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is evicting its 26 employees who live at state parks and forests.
Iowa DNR Communication, Outreach and Marketing Bureau Chief Tammie Krausman told The Center Square in an emailed statement Thursday the department has reviewed services and housing conditions with the employees over the past year. The DNR collected data regarding public safety, customer service impacts and technological investments in radios and cell phones.
“It was found that there is no documented difference in a park’s operation, security, or safety that is attributable to housing,” Krausman said. “Security and service delivery are equivalently provided at the 48 parks that currently have no staff living on-site, so it is not anticipated that the reduction of housing will have a negative impact. … There has been misinformation that the department will need to rely on other law enforcement agencies more without staff living onsite. Currently, bureau staff work in shifts to ensure continuous, or near continuous, availability. This will not change. As with the majority of parks that do not have someone living on-site, staff will continue to work their normal hours and be available for emergency response.”
Coupled with how “very expensive” maintenance costs compete with public amenities for funding, the department decided to terminate housing, the Iowa DNR reported in a document Krausman sent The Center Square.
“This decision was about the future of the State Parks, Forest and Preserves system as a whole,” Krausman said.
In November 2021, the staff – 12 park rangers, 10 park managers, three park technicians and a carpenter – were told they would need to find other housing effective by December 2022, Krausman said. The employees live at 23 of the 71 state parks and are assigned the same work duties, with the same performance expectations and the same pay scale, regardless of provision of housing, she said. The bureau has about 116 employees, Krausman said.
Once staff are out, the Iowa DNR will assess whether the houses should be torn down or improved so they can be turned into offices or cabins available for public rental, Krausman told The Center Square, adding the Iowa DNR first asked park staff to pay rent on the houses and that was turned down because of their union.
Job classifications and staffing are based on parks’ specific operational needs, not housing, so no change in staffing is required, the department reported. The houses staff have lived in were either built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps or already existed on park property when the department acquired it, the department reported.
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has introduced a bill to allocate $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to park infrastructure repairs, including $4 million dollars for ranger houses. Two million would be required to repair all ranger houses, some of which are unoccupied.
Executive Director Sue Cave told The Center Square in an emailed statement Thursday the State Police Officers Council, which represents park rangers, supports the bill and state employees’ residence at parks deters potential problems and improves emergency response times.
“We think that there is an obvious customer service benefit to having a full-time Park Staff employee living in the State Parks,” she said. “Up until this year, the DNR agreed, saying in their Park Housing policy that the objective of the Park Bureau was to have at least one house in each park occupied by a full-time parks employee to provide security for DNR property and adequate protection for the general public while enjoying DNR recreational facilities. If that’s a priority for the taxpayers of Iowa, the upkeep on those houses needs to be funded.”
She said the evictions cause economic hardship for the park rangers and their families. Some have lived in the houses for many years and alternate housing close to the park would be either difficult to find or expensive, she said.
Asked what she would have done instead had she had the opportunity, Cave said she would have consistently budgeted money for the houses’ upkeep.
“If there wasn’t enough money in the budget, I would have worked with [State Police Officers Council] to educate legislators on the need for the funding for this priority,” she said. “I also would have listened to the stories of park users who have needed assistance and were able to knock on a Park Ranger’s door in the middle of the night and got immediate help.”
Based on data from the Iowa DNR, the following parks with houses that would be evicted were among the top 10 visited in 2020: Lake Manawa (3.2 million visits) Big Creek (721,265), George Wyth (502,629), Ledges (492,321), Lake MacBride (2 houses, 461,000 visits)
Fifteen staff living in the parks said in an Iowa DNR survey that they would not be able to complete their essential job duties if they vacated the parks, The Gazette reported.