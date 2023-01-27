(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent out a statement Friday related to the law she signed on Tuesday, and a comment she attributed to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.
In trying to confirm authenticity, The Center Square contacted the American Federation of Teachers on Friday; there was no response before publication of this story. A search early Friday evening of the Twitter feed and the website at Fox Business News, to which Reynolds attributed Weingarten's statement, didn't yield a story or video.
Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday. It allows each student to use, at any school, the sum the state allocates for a child in public schools. In fiscal year 2023, that amount is $7,598 per pupil, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
Critics of the legislation say it moves public taxpayer money to private entities.
In separate Twitter posts, the governor and the teachers' leader say their fight is for the children of Iowa. They differ on how best for the state to deliver that service.
In her release, Reynolds said, “In Iowa, we’re funding students over systems and putting kids first. If the teacher’s union started thinking that way, families would be better off.”
In a tweet, Weingarten said, “Every public school should be a place where parents want to send their children, educators want to work and kids thrive. That’s what we are fighting for.”