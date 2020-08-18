(The Center Square) – Precipitation across Iowa’s west-central counties is down by as much as 12 inches from normal levels, leaving farmers across the state scrambling to keep their heads above water.
“If you’re lucky, you get a half-inch to an inch,” climatologist Justin Glisan told the Des Moines Register. "Where you do get rain?."
For farmers like Tom Hiler that’s become the million dollar question, as much of his corn and soybean harvest are all in danger of falling by the wayside.
“We are very dry,” Hiler added. “It’s probably not as dry as 2012, but we’re getting there.”
All together, some 23 counties across west-central Iowa are now suffering through drought like conditions with little hint of any major change coming about anytime soon.
"To really improve the situation, we need rainfall on a consistent basis," Glisan said.
So far, it’s hard to say how much impact the ongoing drought will have on the industry’s bottom line because conditions have not yet affected prices.
Iowa State University agricultural economist Chad Hart said that could change. He predicts if the drought becomes big enough in Iowa, the nation's largest corn producer, "it will have a national impact."
As it is, overall Iowa and the nation's corn and soybean crops are rated about 70% good to excellent, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture, with farmers expected to harvest the second-largest corn crop on record.
Gilsan calls what’s happening in west-central Iowa a “flash drought” with high winds, extreme heat and low humidity having taken hold sometime in June.
"That produces high evapotranspiration,” he said. “The atmosphere gets thirsty and starts to pull water vapor out of the surface – anywhere it can get it."
Farmers and agronomists report that corn and soybean crops are becoming stressed, Glisan said.
Going forward, the outlook for west-central Iowa is for warmer and wetter conditions. Glisan isn't convinced.
"I'd be working on my rain dance," he said.
USDA Midwest Climate Hub Director Dennis Today recently called Iowa's conditions the worst among Midwest corn-growing states, with neighboring top corn- and soybean-producing states Illinois and Indiana showing no signs of drought.