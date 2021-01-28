A special general election was held for Iowa State Senate District 41 on Jan. 26. Adrian Dickey (R) won the special election with 55.3% of the vote and defeated Mary Stewart (D).
The special election was called after Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) resigned effective January 2 to be seated in the U.S. House of Representatives. Miller-Meeks served from 2019 to 2021. Dickey will fill the remaining two years in Miller-Meeks’ term.
As of January, 24 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 16 states. Between 2011 and 2019, an average of 77 special elections took place each year. Iowa held 22 special elections from 2010 to 2020.
Iowa has a Republican state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers. Republicans control the Iowa State Senate by a margin of 32-18.