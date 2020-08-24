(The Center Square) – Nearly half of the state’s corn and soybean crop incurred damage earlier this month when a thunderstorm complex hailed as derecho targeted more than 10 million acres across the state.
In all, the storm ripped through a 700-mile path from Nebraska to Indiana, packing winds of over 70 mph in Chicago, where ultimately upward of 300,000 homes were forced to go days without electricity.
But nowhere was the sting felt greater than in the Hawkeye State, where up to 43% of the state’s corn and soybean crop has suffered damage from the storms.
“This has all the makings of a billion-dollar agricultural impact in Iowa and Illinois,” Aon Meteorologist and Head of Catastrophe Insight Steve Bowen posted on Twitter. “With that said, it will take some time for farmers to determine how much of the downed crop is salvageable for harvest. When combined with the rest of the physical property damage to homes, businesses, vehicles, and infrastructure, it is entirely plausible that the derecho was responsible for a multi-billion-dollar economic cost on its own.”
With state officials still assessing damages, Gov. Kim Reynolds has already issued a disaster proclamation for 20 local counties. The state is also issuing grants to low-income families in dire need of essentials.
“Although it will take days or weeks to know the full scope of [the] damage, initial reports are significant,” added Reynolds, noting that her administration is juggling its storm response with continuing to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In Iowa, winds were clocked as high as 112 mph in Midway, at least partly accounting for the more than 700 instances of damage or severe weather that were reported to the National Weather Service in the storm’s wake.
With Iowa reigning as the country’s top producer of corn with 2.58 billion bushels harvested in 2019, Prescient Weather Chief Executive Jan Dutton forecasted as many as 270 million bushels of corn were expected to be affected by the derecho.