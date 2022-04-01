(The Center Square) – Deaths involving alcohol increased 27.1% from 2019 to 2020, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Each of five age groups the Iowa Department of Public Health describes (00-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55+) increased between those years. Deaths among the 35-year-old to 44-year-old age group nearly doubled, from 55 in 2019 to 98 in 2020. Deaths among older adults (55+) rose from 404 in 2019 to 487 in 2020 and 549 in 2021, while they had increased by fewer than 20 deaths from 2017 to 2018 and from 2018 to 2019. Deaths among youths increased from 1 to 3 and young adult deaths increased from 23 to 36.
After men’s deaths involving alcohol in Iowa increased relatively steadily from 373 in 2017 to 384 in 2018, deaths jumped from 401 in 2019 to 521 in 2020, in a 30% increase. Women’s deaths have increased an average of 38 deaths annually since 2018.
Deaths of people of White and “Unknown” race jumped from 552 to 696 and from 0 to 12, respectively, while the number of deaths involving alcohol among individuals of African American, Asian/Pacific Islander, and “Other” races increased by no more than 3 from 2019 to 2020 (African American 18 to 21; Asian/Pacific Islander 5 to 7; Other 23 to 24). After decreasing from 525 in 2017 to 505 in 2018 and increasing to 552 in 2019, deaths among White individuals soared to 696 in 2020 and increased further, to 780, in 2021 (26%, 12% increases, respectively).
Deaths involving alcohol had increased among African American and Asian/Pacific Islander individuals from 2017 to 2018 (11 to 19; 2 to 5 respectively).
Overall, Iowa deaths involving alcohol increased from 598 in 2019 to 760 in 2020 and 826 in 2021, which experienced increases across all age groups except young adults. Deaths among young adults decreased from 36 in 2020 to 26 in 2021.
Nationally, alcohol-induced causes of death and multiple-cause deaths jointly increased about 25% between 2019 and 2020, according to a study published in the medical journal JAMA on March 18. Rates had increased a mean 2.2% between 1999 and 2017, the study said. Alcohol-related deaths in 2020 increased more compared with increases in all-cause mortality (16.6% increase).
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported the annual average nationwide from 2011 to 2015 of alcohol-attributable deaths due to excessive alcohol use was 95,158, with 26,742 deaths that were 100% attributable to alcohol. The CDC lists causes of death that can be partially attributable to alcohol here.
Iowa Department of Public Health Public Information Officer Sarah Ekstrand told The Center Square in an emailed statement Wednesday that Iowans who believe they or a loved one has problematic alcohol use should contact Your Life Iowa for free, confidential support and counseling.