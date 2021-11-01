(The Center Square) – School board elections in Iowa will be held Tuesday for nearly 1,000 seats.
Iowa Association of School Boards Communications Director Tammy Votava told The Center Square there are 909 seats up for election in K-12 school districts. There are 558 incumbents running, 348 incumbents not running again (39%), three vacant seats, 24 seats with no candidates (apart from write-in candidates), and 760 new candidates, she said.
There are more candidates per open seat in Tuesday’s election (1.83) compared with the September 2017 (1.64) and November 2019 (1.28) elections, according to association data WHO 13 Des Moines reported. New candidates took about 54% of the seats in the 2017 election and 58% of the seats in the November election. The number of new candidates has increased from 601 in 2017 to 662 in 2017 and 760 in this election.
Votava said the increase in challenges for school board seats may be attributed to several factors.
“There are controversial issues and difficult decisions happening at the national level that likely have increased interest in school elections at the local level,” Votava said. “Parents and community members are passionate about education, and issues coming to the forefront, like mask mandates and diversity and equity efforts, have garnered strong opinions on both sides.”
Another factor could be that this is the second election cycle since the school elections date changed to align with cities, following the enactment of a 2017 bill to that effect, Votava said.
“A major goal for that election change was to increase voter turnout,” she said. “The school elections moving to the general election may have increased interest in running for the board as well.”
Retiring Waukee School Board member Mary Scheve told WHO 13 Des Moines the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged interest among students’ parents in school boards because they were able to attend meetings virtually, live, rather than having to attend in person. She said she thinks it also prompted candidates to run in the election. Eight candidates are running for four seats in Waukee Community School District.
The association recommends voters make several considerations in determine which school board candidates to vote for:
- whether the candidate can spend the dozens of hours per month typically involved in handling school issues and attending meetings and school events
- ability to listen to others’ perspectives in making decisions and willingness to learn
- focus on improving the school district for all students and addressing all district programs instead of just some
The sole official qualifications to become a school board member are to be a U.S. citizen who is a resident of the school district and director district (if applicable) who is at least 18 years old and eligible to register to vote. New school board members take their oath of office at or before an organizational meeting that precedes the school board meeting that follows the election.
Changes in voting procedures this election include polls closing at 8 p.m., not 9 p.m., on Election Day.