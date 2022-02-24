(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, went on a tirade on the Senate floor Monday about Iowa’s Research Activities Tax Credits.
He called the Iowa Department of Revenue’s declarations a “sweepstakes report.”
He continued: “This particular credit is the most generous tax giveaway in the country for supposed research activities. In 2021, $44 million was sent to companies [in refund checks] that paid no income taxes. … The companies that get it can retire all their state income taxes and get a refund from the state.”
Bolkcom said Iowa taxpayers lost the “sweepstakes.”
“There’s no transparency provided to Iowa taxpayers or anybody in this room about ‘What are we buying for $44 million in refund checks?’ That’s because we don’t collect any information on it,” he said. “There’s no explanation about what research goes on.”
He also criticized the program for not requiring companies to expand research or hire more people in Iowa. The companies can spend money on supplies, he said.
“So, Mr. President, it’s time to quit forking over the millions of dollars to these wealthy corporations for things they’re going to do anyway,” he said. “Imagine all these companies stopping research.”
The “refundable” tax credit allows companies to receive money for any amount of credits not needed to pay income tax. The report the Iowa Department of Revenue released Feb. 14 said $43.9 million of the $56.2 million was issued as refunds.
“It’s time to end the crony capitalism, Mr. President,” Bolkcom said. “There’s nothing conservative or fiscally responsible about this policy.”
Bolkcom said the money would be better spent on the park rangers’ houses in state parks or public universities. Since 2010, the state has spent $720 million on the program and 73% as refund checks.
“I support a strong research credit. This ain’t it,” Bolkcom said. “This is the most generous tax giveaway in America right here in rural Iowa.”
Common Good Iowa Deputy Director Mike Owen said in Feb. 16 statement that since 2010, the program has cost $721 million and 73% of that was to companies that pay no state income tax.
“These checks are not the same as tax refunds,” he said. “They are not returns of excess tax payments. These are subsidies, outside the budget process, often to very large and profitable companies that do not need state assistance to do research.”
The Center Square contacted the top five recipients of tax credits to try to find out what the money was spent on.
Corteva, which collected $5.9 million, told The Center Square in an emailed statement.
“The Research Activities Credit (RAC) is important to Corteva, many Iowa companies that drive R&D work, and the State of Iowa,” the spokesperson said. “Corteva’s Johnston, Iowa, facilities support our global seed research as well as other business activities such as digital and precision ag work. The RAC is allowed on only a portion of the salaries and supplies we use to drive our R&D efforts, and the return on investment to the State in our case exceeds 300%. The RAC is smart policy: it attracts the best and brightest to the State, those employees are highly paid, the program is closely administered by IEDA, and it returns far more to the General Fund than it expends.”
The spokesperson did not respond to The Center Square’s request for additional details on the global seed research and “other business activities” and whether the statement applied to El du Pont de Nemours. DuPont Head of External Affairs Dan Turner told The Center Square in an emailed statement that El du Pont de Nemours is currently part of Corteva Agriscience.
Poet Biorefining LLC did not respond. John Deere also did not answer questions.
None of these companies is headquartered in Iowa.
An amendment that addresses the tax credits was added Thursday to House File 2317.