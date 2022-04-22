(The Center Square) – Skeptics of the Super 2 highway construction in eastern Iowa are partnering to fund a feasibility study.
Eighteen counties, cities and other entities are partnering with the Highway 30 Coalition to oppose the Iowa Department of Transportation project, which would stretch between Lisbon to DeWitt. Instead of the five-year construction of Super 2, the partnership advocated for construction of a four-lane highway.
The commissioned study from Snyder and Associates should begin by May and is anticipated to be completed by December, coalition president and former mayor of Carroll Adam Schweers told The Center Square.
Iowa Department of Transportation Strategic Communications Director Andrea Henry told The Center Square that constructing a four-lane highway would cost about triple the amount the Super 2 Highway would cost.
She said the commission has programmed Super-2 construction from Lisbon to Mechanicsville in 2025 and from Mechanicsville to Stanwood in 2026.
A Super-2 highway involves wider paved shoulders, geometric improvements, left- and right-turn lanes, acceleration lanes, and climbing/passing lanes.
“This maximizes the benefits of two-lane roadways and adds 3-lane capacity where needed to improve safety, capacity, and mobility, while lowering construction and maintenance costs,” she said. “A Super-2 improvement provides many of the benefits of a four-lane corridor without the excessive cost and impact on the environment and farmland acquisition.”
She said every county along US 34, which traverses southern Iowa, is seeking Super 2 improvements.
“Clinton area representatives have expressed their desire for this stretch of US 30 to be built as a four-lane; however, this stretch has low traffic volumes and there are many communities that would either need to be bypassed or significantly impacted by making necessary improvements in town,” she said.
Four-lane construction would have more significant environmental impacts and require buying more agricultural land.
Schweers said Iowa DOT can and should pay for a four-lane highway and use American Rescue Plan Act funding as needed. He said the 40-mile highway construction (from Lisbon to Dewitt) and 40 miles from Ogden to Carroll would take at least 15 years and cost about $800 million, or about $53 million a year, or about 3% of the state budget annually.
Schweers said making the highway a four-lane highway would boost commerce, employment of residents of rural areas and safety. A four-lane road would make drive times more consistent and allow for higher speed traffic.
“Rural Highways like Hwy 30 are the artery that moves all finished and unfinished agricultural goods across the state, Midwest and to the world,” he said.
A Missouri Valley bypass project, another Highway 30 Coalition priority, has been delayed.
Construction of the US 30 Missouri Valley Bypass aims to move heavy truck traffic out of downtown and construction of a levee will protect the community from flooding. Scheduled to begin in 2025, those projects can’t start until 2026 because of logistical challenges with building a bypass on the levee and coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers, Henry said.
The city of Carroll, Carroll Area Development Corporation, Carroll County Supervisors, the city of Jefferson, Green County Development, Green County Supervisors, Clinton County Supervisors, city of Clinton, Crawford County Supervisors, Clinton County Economic Development, the city of Dewitt, Clinton Chamber, ADM, Windstar Lines and Express, Cody Clausen, Alliant Energy-Clinton, and Steven Clarke are paying for the study, Schweers said.
No Iowa DOT commissioners are from Green County, Clinton County, or Crawford County.
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, had proposed requiring Gov. Kim Reynolds to appoint a commissioner from each of six regions across Iowa.
Reynolds’ spokesman Alex Murphy told The Center Square in an emailed statement April 13 that Reynolds has expressed interest in discussing the amendment terms after the session, when there is more planning time.
“It is already difficult at times to gain interest in participation on certain boards and commissions by qualified candidates and restricting the region from where a board member must live may limit that interest even more, so the Governor does not support that at this time,” Murphy said.
Iowa Transportation Commission’s next public meeting is May 10 in Ames.