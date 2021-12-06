(The Center Square) – Iowa placed 29th nationwide in the CATO Institute’s 2021 Freedom in the 50 States: An Index of Personal and Economic Freedom report, which is based on 2019 policies.
The rankings use 230 policy variables to rank states on how their policies promote freedom in fiscal, regulatory and personal realms. The CATO Institute is a public policy think tank based on libertarian ideals to promote limited government, free markets and peace.
While Iowa ranked third in the nation for regulatory freedom, it ranked 43rd in fiscal policy freedom and 33rd in economic freedom. It ranked 19th in personal freedom, which analyzed victimless crimes, guns, tobacco and education factors. Florida was No. 1 in fiscal policy and economic freedom, while Nevada was first in personal freedom.
“Like other midwestern states, Iowa has long been a standout on regulatory freedom,” the report said. “Even though the state has moved right in recent years, it is one of just a few states whose fiscal situation has deteriorated during the past decade.”
Iowa placed ninth in overall freedom in 2006. Since then, its highest ranking, which occurred in 2010 and 2011, has been 15th.
The highest ranking that Iowa has had for its fiscal policy in the past 20 years was 29th (2004 and 2007). State and local tax burdens are above average in the Hawkeye State, the report said.
“Iowans pay 10.6 percent of adjusted personal income to government, similar to the figure in California,” the report said.
State tax burden increased from 5.7% in fiscal year 2011 to 6.4% in fiscal year 2020.
CATO recommends Iowa reduce spending in areas where the state spends more than the national average, including higher education, hospitals, parking lots and sanitation, and thereby trim property, sales, income and motor vehicle license taxes. It also recommends repealing certificate-of-need requirements for new hospital construction and moving companies. It recommended Iowa adopt constitutional carry and legalize Class III weapons.
Constitutional carry became legal in Iowa in July, following the passage of HF756. NICS Firearm Checks in Iowa rose from 16,152 in June to 20,275 in July, according to FBI reports.
You can read Iowa’s specific rankings here.