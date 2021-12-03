(The Center Square) – Many landowners and other stakeholders in Iowa have raised concerns about two proposed carbon-capture pipeline projects that would stretch through Iowa and other Midwestern states.
A handful of opponents of the Summit carbon capture pipeline rallied Thursday prior to the company’s CEO Bruce Rastetter speech at GreenSeam’s 2021 Rural Forum. The event was held outside Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.
Iowa resident, gourd farmer and Food & Water Watch organizer Emma Schmit said at the rally that carbon capture isn’t the solution to “the looming climate crisis.” She criticized the use of tax dollars to developing the industry.
President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act would extend the 45Q Credit to carbon oxide sequestration projects that begin construction by 2031, giving developers another six years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated billions of dollars to carbon capture technology and storage programs through the Department of Energy, a Holland & Hart LLP article on JDSupra summarized. The programs include creating four regional direct air capture hubs that could capture and sequester at least 1 million tons of CO2 annually from the atmosphere. A Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation program provides $2.1 billion in low-interest loans to large CO2 pipeline projects and financing for up to 80% of the costs.
Craig Woodward, who lives in Mankato and owns land in Iowa, claimed the property value of land involved in the project would plummet.
“I can’t think of any landowner that would want to have a hazardous liquid pipeline buried on their land.”
Heather Pearson, an “Iowa pipeline fighter” and a volunteer for Food & Water Watch, also criticized the project.
“Iowans should not have to sacrifice our farmland, our soil, our waterways, our health, our property rights for Bruce Rastetter’s greedy, money-grabbing privately owned but publicly funded greenwashing scam of a pipeline,” Pearson said.
Iowa landowners are concerned about the safety of the pipeline if it breaks, whether it would affect crop yields, and if they would be legally responsible for any pipeline accidents while advocates say carbon capture could cut emissions or even reduce emissions, Iowa Public Radio reported. Kelly Nieuwenhuis of Primghar, a farmer of nearly 40 years and a Siouxland Energy Cooperative board member, said in a letter NWestIowa published that the project and others like it can support long-term sustainability of ethanol.
County supervisors in Hancock County, which is part of the proposed pathway for the pipeline, have said they are concerned about limited communication from Summit Carbon Solutions regarding the pipeline’s location in relation to road crossings and drainage district tile lines, Globe Gazette reported.
Summit Carbon Solutions has posted a map of 703.53 miles they anticipate the pipeline will cover in Iowa. It announced Wednesday that it has begun drilling stratigraphic test wells in North Dakota and has secured most of the pore space it needs to develop “the largest carbon storage hub in the world” through long-term leases with landowners. It has also received state and local permits to collect seismic data, which it will use to create a model on which to base simulation, design and permitting of CO2 storage facilities.
Navigator CO2 Ventures has proposed the other project, the Heartland Greenway System pipeline, which would transport carbon from four states for storage in Illinois. Public hearings in Iowa for the Navigator project continue through January 19, 2022, the Iowa Utilities Board announced in October. The Jan. 19 meeting will be virtual.