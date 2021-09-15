(The Center Square) – Democrat Andrea Phillips couldn’t beat her Republican adversary, Michael Bousselot, in her third attempt to win the Iowa House District 37 seat.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor’s office showed Bousselot won the seat for the GOP with a 5,920 to 5,543 tally, with a margin of about 3.28% (51.58% to 48.3%). Votes for Bousselot in the Douglas precinct and Alleman precinct more than tripled those Phillips received in those districts, with 184-61 and 195-56 tallies, respectively.
State Rep. John Landon held the seat until his death July 29. Phillips lost to Landon twice in her previous runs for the seat. In the 2020 general election, she lost with 12,578 votes to his 14,309. In 2016, Landon defeated her 12,059 to 8,954.
Bousselot tweeted that he was “honored,” “humbled” and “beyond thrilled” to win the seat.
“I have pledged to be a representative that listens,” Bousselot said. “Someone who hears from my community and takes action on the issues they care most about. I am prepared to fight tooth and nail for policies that will keep our community safe, your freedoms protected and our economy thriving. This has been the most humbling experience of my life. Now, I’m eager to get to work!”
Speaker of the House Pat Grassley said in an Iowa GOP news release that the election results reflect the leadership “the people of Ankeny” want in the Iowa Statehouse. With the win, Republicans retain a 59-40 majority in the House of Representatives.
“Iowans want the freedom to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19,” he said. “Iowans want leaders who will support law enforcement. Iowans want leaders who will be responsible with their tax money. Mike is that leader for HD 37 and I look forward to having him join our caucus in the Iowa House.”
Phillips tweeted Sept. 14 about the loss.
“Truth is often a casualty in political battles, so I’m especially proud of the honest, respectful campaign we ran,” she said. “The voters of Ankeny deserve the truth and an honest conversation about the issues facing our community. Keep fighting. Don’t give up.”
Bousselot previously served as the director of the Department of Management in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration.