(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Transportation estimates it will spend $836,000 to modify 19 rest areas in the next four years to accommodate adult changing stations for people with disabilities.
“As a result of these new inclusive restrooms, individuals that require assistance with sanitary tasks will have more equitable access to ADA restrooms. … Traditional wall mounted changing units are designed for infants and traditional ADA restrooms are too small while located in single gender restrooms,” Changing Spaces Coordinator Nancy Baker Curtis and Changing Spaces Founder Amanda Milham said in a shared email statement.
Caregivers can lower the 6-foot-long tables, which can hold up to 440 pounds, to a level that is safe to assist older children and adults with transitions as well as reduce risk of injury during transfers.
Milham initially proposed adding the adult changing stations to her representative, Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, “to share her struggles in finding a safe, private, dignified changing space for her daughter Adalynn,” Baker Curtis and Milham said.
Meyer filed HF 2097 in the 2020 legislative session. The bill proposed requiring the installation of adult changing stations at highway rest areas. It passed the House, but it died in the Senate. Meyer filed a bill again on the issue in the 2021 legislative session with HF 492, and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, filed companion bill SF 38.
“While the legislature didn't pass a law, they did allocate funds to improve the accessibility of modern rest area family restrooms around the state,” Baker Curtis and Milham said.
The department will fund the work with the Statewide Rest Area Maintenance line item in its 5-year program, Director of the Design Bureau Mike Kennerly told The Center Square in an emailed statement. He said the department would spend $220,000 per year for three years to modify five rest areas per year and $176,000 in the fourth year to modify the remaining four. The department will also add changing stations to older rest areas when they update the rest areas, he said. It is partnering with consultants from Snyder & Associates and CRW Architecture, according to an article the department posted on its website.
“Before the legislation came up, we had not even conceived of this issue,” Kennerly said in the department’s article. “However, once we heard the plight of these families, we knew right away that providing these accommodations was the right thing to do.”
The department met with Changing Spaces Iowa and advocates from Arc of Iowa to gather input on bathroom designs to include the changing tables, Baker Curtis and Milham said.
The eastbound Victor Rest Area on I-80 is the first to receive a station. The project is underway, and the department expects it will be complete this fall, Iowa Department of Transportation Strategic Communications Director Andrea Henry told The Center Square in an emailed statement.
About 61,500 Iowans 5 years old or older reported in 2019 that they have a disability that makes it difficult to perform self-care activities such as dressing, bathing or “getting around” at home, according to a fact sheet from the State Data Center of Iowa.
Baker Curtis and Milham said they hope other government agencies and public buildings consider adding the changing tables.