(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Menlo today to announce a temporary expansion of E15 sales for June through September to reduce gas prices.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in an April 1 letter to issue the waiver.
E15 is currently sold at 2,300 gas stations nationally, where it can save an average of 10 cents per gallon of gas or more, according to a fact sheet The White House released Tuesday.
EPA is considering facilitating use of E15 year-round and modifying E15 fuel pump labeling and will work with states to ensure there are no significant air quality impacts this summer.
Food and Water Watch Managing Director of Advocacy Programs and Policy Mitch Jones told The Center Square in a phone interview Tuesday that the announcement is “largely symbolic.”
E15 is available at fewer than 2% of stations in the country, and gas stations that don’t already have E15 won’t add the equipment required since it’s solely a five-month waiver, he said.
“It’s a shockingly small number of stations that this is actually going to affect, and very few Americans are currently putting E15 into their cars and trucks, so the impact on the average driver is not going to be great at all,” he said.
Jones said increased ethanol content can negatively impact car engines.
There are also environmental concerns. Runoff from heavy use of fertilizer and pesticides creates conditions that impact local waterways, encourage algae blooms in the Great Lakes and suffocate food sources for manatees off the coast of Florida, Jones added.
“The role that ethanol has to play has been oversold by the ethanol industry,” he said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its Consumer Price Index for March that prices rose an additional 1.2% last month, part of an 8.5% spike in the past year, and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has suggested farmers consider manure as a fertilizer and provided recommendations as fertilizer prices are soaring.
Since January 2021, the price of anhydrous ammonia has increased 315%, urea has increased by 214%, liquid nitrogen by 290%, monoammonium phosphate by 171%, and potash by 213%, Miller’s office reported in its February announcement of an investigation into prices.
"We're concerned that the administration is not focused on the real structural problems here and is attempting to find short-term fixes that don't get at the heart of the issue,” American Petroleum Institute senior vice president of policy Frank Macchiarola told the Wall Street Journal.
The USDA plans to award agricultural producers reliant on biofuel producers $700 million through a new Biofuel Producer Program by the end of April. The USDA also announced $5.6 million for Infrastructure for Renewable Fuels through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program to increase sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel, supporting nine projects in seven states. One hundred million will be awarded for biofuels infrastructure for grants for refueling and distribution facilities for the cost of installation, retrofitting or upgrading infrastructure and supporting biofuels for railways.
A Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge to increase sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, $4.3 billion in funding for sustainable aviation fuel projects and fuel producers, and increased research and development for technologies that can achieve at least a 30% improvement in aircraft fuel efficiency were also announced. The EPA is also proposing a new approval of canola oil to expand access for fuels’ participation in the Renewable Fuel Standard program for renewable diesel, jet fuel and other fuels.