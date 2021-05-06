(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds announced May 5 that an informational campaign to further encourage Iowans to get a COVID-19 vaccine will begin next week.
The campaign will be disseminated statewide in English and Spanish via the internet, radio, and television. Last week, Iowa counties declined more than 75,000 vaccine doses offered them, and only 11 Iowa counties accepted the full amount they were allocated, she said.
Reynolds said in response to a reporter’s question that the state is working to determine why some residents are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think Iowans, for the population that’s left, a lot of them, you know, they want to return back to normal, but there has to be some incentives for getting the vaccine to actually make that happen,” she said. “But we are in the process of trying to identify what that looks like, and again, as we’re doing PSAs and as we’re doing just educational roundtables and working with communities and events, that will help us really drive the messaging. … As we’re talking to people, we might be able to pick up where some of the hesitancy still resides … and adjust the messaging as necessary.”
More than 1.1 million Iowans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 86% of the doses the state has received have been administered, ranking the state fifth in the nation, Reynolds said.
“As of May 2, approximately 66,500 Iowans had received their first dose and are now, of course, eligible for their second dose but haven’t received it yet, but nearly 41% of those individuals are less than one week past due. … Even if you’re overdue for your second dose, don’t worry about that,” she said. “It’s really more important that you get it late than not get it at all.”
To get the second dose, Iowans can bring their vaccine card to a pharmacy or call their healthcare provider, Reynolds said.
Iowans can also schedule appointments at vaccinate.iowa.gov. Pop-up clinics where Iowans can get the vaccine will also be available at social gatherings this summer, and the schedule of participating events will soon be available at that website, Reynolds said.
Also on May 5, a bill forbidding both the state’s issuance of “vaccine passports” and businesses and governmental entities from requiring proof of receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine from anyone “invited onto the premises” passed through the Iowa Senate in a 32-16 vote. The House passed the bill, HF889, in a 58-35 vote April 28. If the governor signs the bill, the legislation will become effective immediately.
In other COVID-19 developments, two cases of COVID-19 variant SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617, “the India variant,” have been detected in Jefferson County, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced in a news release May 4. Anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals will be notified, the release said.
“B.1.617 is not designated as a ‘variant of concern,’ indicating that there is not currently evidence of increased transmissibility or more severe disease caused by this variant,” the release said. “However, we share this information as a matter of public interest given the virus impact and newly issued travel restrictions to India.”
The P.1 and B.1.1.7 variant strains the department previously confirmed are considered "variants of concern,” the release said.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent this, or any other currently circulating strain of the virus from spreading through the population,” IDPH State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in the release.