(The Center Square) – Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz doesn’t mince words when it comes to assessing the bottom-line impact the lingering coronavirus figures to continue to have on his suddenly sagging arts and entertainment industry.
“The virus is in control and will control when reopening happens on a large scale,” Schmitz said. “Without question, its impact on the industry and our creative forces has been real.”
Indeed, the numbers bear that out, with a Bureau of Economic Analysis report and others detailing how the state’s gross domestic product fell by 3.5% and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector across the state was down by 33.1%.
Across the country, the dip in that sector of the economy spiraled to 34.7%, with overall sector revenue down in all 50 states.
In Iowa, Schmitz said there’s no shortchanging the impact.
“In a typical year, the creative workforce in Iowa employs about 42,000 people or about 2.2 percent of Iowa economy,” he said. “For perspective, that’s a little bit larger than Iowa’s construction economy. All the recent surveys of non-profits from health, recreation to the arts and arts and entertainment are among the most impacted for economic loss.”
Schmitz said it was difficult to predict when and how the recovery may come about, but said over the long haul he remains optimistic.
“One thing known from audience research being done at the national level is that people report they will be very excited to come back and participate in arts and entertainment when they feel comfortable and safe to do so,” he said. “The silver-lining during this time where people are working from home, guaranteeing and reducing the time they’re going out things like participating in drive-in-plays at streaming are working at record rates.”
Schmitz said the industry has always been a cut above when it comes to its resourcefulness.
“Even in the best of times we have to do a lot with a little,” he said. “The shutdown forced innovation and experimentation with new audiences and that’s one of the bright spots that give me hope.”