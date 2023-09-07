(The Center Square) - Northeast Iowa is in a drought warning after another month of drier weather, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Some areas are in a "drought emergency," the agency said in a news release on Thursday.
“August started with good rainfall, but since the middle of the month conditions have turned very dry, especially in parts of northeast Iowa,” said Tim Hall, Iowa Department of Natural Resources coordinator of hydrology resources. “All of the indicators are pointing in the direction of continued dryness over the next week, so opportunities for moving out of drought this year become more limited, causing us concern for 2024.”
Iowa received 9.13 inches of rain in June, July and August, the agency said. The usual amount of rainfall is 13.56 inches.
The drought's coverage in Northeast Iowa is the highest since 2013, according to DNR.
The dry weather may change farmers' plans, Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said earlier this week.
“With persistent hot and dry conditions, Iowa is at 166 consecutive weeks of at least moderate drought,” Naig said. “Now that Labor Day is behind us, we can expect to see farmers ramping up their pre-harvest preparations as crop conditions are variable and rain chances remain low."