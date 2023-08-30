(The Center Square) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday a recent increase in COVID-19 cases will not lead to lockdowns or mandates.
Some states are seeing an increase in reported COVID-19 cases. Still, Iowa has not seen a significant uptick in reported cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While some Iowa hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, the hospitalization rates remain low, according to the data.
Some medical facilities and Atlanta's Morris Brown College are reinstating mask mandates, according to reports.
Reynolds signed a bill in 2021 that prohibited schools from forcing students to wear masks but allowed them to wear them voluntarily. A separate bill banned schools from disclosing COVID-19 status.
"Since news broke of COVID-19 restrictions being re-instated at some colleges and businesses across the U.S., concerned Iowans have been calling my office asking whether the same could happen here," Reynolds said. "My answer—not on my watch. In Iowa, government respects the people it serves and fights to protect their rights. I rejected the mandates and lockdowns of 2020, and my position has not changed."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he also does not expect to enact new COVID-19 mandates in light of a new vaccine expected to roll out sometime in the next few weeks.
President Joe Biden said Friday he will ask Congress for additional funding for the new vaccine that will work against two new variants detected. He said he would recommend everyone get the shot, according to a report published in The Hill.