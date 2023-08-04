(The Center Square) - Iowa's gas prices increased 23 cents since last week, the second steepest increase in the country, according to AAA.
The average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.82, just slightly below the national average of $3.83.
Gas prices all over the country rose as the price of oil increased to $80 a barrel. But the pain at the pump may ease soon, according to AAA.
“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
Gas prices are lower in Southern Iowa. The cheapest gas is $3.48 a gallon in Henry County. The highest gas prices are in Greene County, where a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.99.
Iowa has the second-highest gas prices among its neighboring states. Illinois has the highest price at $4.07 a gallon. Wisconsin and Missouri are tied for the lowest price among Iowa's surrounding states at $3.63.
Gas prices in California are the highest at $5.05 a gallon, according to AAA.