(The Center Square) - Iowa could experience a negative corn yield since about 30% of the state is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought conditions, according to Dr. Christopher Pudenz, an economist with the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
July's rainfall total was 3.10 inches, an inch below average, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The state is about 67% behind its usual yearly rainfall total of about 18 inches.
"This has resulted in the lowest combined "Good + Excellent" Iowa corn and soybean crop condition proportions in five years," Pudenz said in an email to The Center Square. "Negative corn yield impacts are likely, with the July 2023 USDA WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report reducing the national corn yield average forecast from 181.5 bu/acre (bushel per acre) in June to 177.5 bu/acre in July. The last time that USDA reduced the corn yield estimate from the June to the July WASDE was the severe drought year of 2012."
The DNR has specific concerns about the North Raccoon River near Jefferson, Whitebreast Creek near Dallas-Melcher and the West Nishnabotna River at Hancock, according to Tim Hall, hydrology resources coordinator for the agency.
"There are other areas which the DNR is watching that could result in restrictions," Hall said.
Iowa experienced three years of drought and drier conditions in the late spring and early summer, said Justin Gilson, state climatologist for Iowa.
"Timely rainfalls continue to hold the crop on along with cooler temperatures from much of July, as corn was tasseling and pollinating," Gilson said. "Overall, given the drier conditions, the temperature behavior has mitigated drought intensification and expansion. So yes, dryness has impacted farmers through this growing season, but the general sense is that our row crops are holding and looking pretty good. We need continued timely rainfalls to get us through August; short-term outlooks are showing a more active storm track and better chances of widespread rains for Iowa."
The low rainfall amounts affect not only crops but drinking water and industries in some communities, Hall said.
"We are aware of some voluntary water restrictions in western Iowa, but no water utilities that are in severe trouble," Hall said. "Low water conditions can also have a negative impact on ecosystems - as surface water can warm and dissolved oxygen drop, causing stress on aquatic life. If dry conditions are accompanied by high temperatures, there can also be human health and safety issues."