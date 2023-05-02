(The Center Square) – The Iowa Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a property tax bill.
The property tax proposal limits the cost of local government spending, reduces tax rates when assessments rise, provides clarity for taxpayers on local budgets and spending, and consolidates and simplifies more than a dozen property tax levies, according to a news release from the office of Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes.
Whitver joined Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, in announcing the proposal on Monday.
“We’ve heard Iowans across the state voice their concern about out-of-control property taxes and the impact on family budgets,” they said in a joint statement. “Today, we’ve come to an agreement on a path forward. This deal provides much-needed property tax relief for Iowans and lays the groundwork for even bolder reform in the future.”
The bill begins reducing property taxes next year, they said, providing $100 million in relief. Proponents say it’s a first step toward long overdue property tax reform for a tax code that’s outdated and overly complex.
Under the bill, from fiscal years 2025 through 2029, county boards can levy the greater of $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for the budget year or an adjusted general basic levy rate. The cap for the county rural services levy is $3.95 per $1,000 of assessed value or the adjusted rate. The adjusted rates are based on the difference between the total assessment for the budget year and the total assessment for the current fiscal year.
Local governments that wish to issue bonds must do so on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.
A March poll by the Des Moines Register indicated about 58% of Iowans supported the Iowa Legislature’s proposal of cutting property taxes and limiting what local government could spend on service.