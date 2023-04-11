(The Center Square) – As part of the transition from the former attorney general’s leadership, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office is examining whether the state should pay for Plan B and abortion.
Until an audit of victim assistance is complete, the state’s delaying payment of pending claims, according to a statement issued by Iowa Attorney General Press Secretary Alyssa Brouillet.
"While not required by Iowa law, the victim compensation fund has previously paid for Plan B and abortions,” she said. “As a part of her top-down, bottom-up audit of victim assistance, Attorney General Bird is carefully evaluating whether this is an appropriate use of public funds.”
Tom Miller was Iowa’s attorney general from 1978 to 1990 and from 1994 to 2023, according to Vote Smart.
Brouillet told The Center Square in a phone call Monday that no decision has been made regarding whether the state should pay for Plan B and abortion for crime victims.
She said the office’s making sure everything’s running smoothly and effectively. The office has been holding victim listening sessions and working to understand victims’ needs and determine whether the office’s using public funds appropriately.
“These survivors have faced unconscionable crimes, and we want to do our part by helping to carefully evaluate our practices so that the system works for them, not against them, and to make sure that we are doing everything appropriately and by Iowa Code,” she said.
The funding for victims’ services comes from the Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Convicted criminals, not tax dollars, pay into the fund through fines and penalties, the Iowa Attorney General’s office said.
ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said in a statement that the lack of funding for Plan B and abortion is unconscionable. He said the state’s role in caring for survivors of sexual assault includes helping victims put their lives back together and get on the road to recovery.
“Instead, this decision penalizes and re-victimizes them,” he said. “Government assistance can never undo the harm that these survivors have faced. But the State of Iowa, and specifically Attorney General Bird, must keep our promise to crime victims — that we will help them when they are in their time of need. There is no room for politics during a crime victim’s emergency.”
He said ACLU of Iowa urges Bird to rescind the withdrawal of emergency medical services for women and help Iowans be as healthy and safe as possible.