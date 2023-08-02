(The Center Square) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to send law enforcement to the Texas border as part of Operation Lone Star.
The governor said Wednesday she is authorizing 109 National Guard soldiers to the Texas border to help with the border security mission.
The guard will remain in Texas until Sept. 1, according to a news release from the governor.
Iowa Department of Public Safety will leave for the border on Aug. 31 to help Texas law enforcement officers with criminal interdiction and drug trafficking investigations, according to Reynolds. The troopers will return home on Oct.2.
States can decide how to use ARPA funds if it supports government services, according to the governor.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to mitigate the influx of immigrants flowing through the Texas border. After Title 42 ended in May, Abbot asked states for help.
"The Biden Administration has failed to respond to the crisis at the border and, in doing so, has failed the American people – Iowans included," Reynolds said. "They have created one of the most significant national security and humanitarian crises of our generation and are blatantly ignoring the impact it's having on our states, cities, and our people. Since the administration refuses to invest in securing the border and protecting its citizens, Texas has asked other states to help, and Iowa is ready and willing to assist."
The Texas governor said in a news release last month the operation netted 397,900 illegal immigrants and made 31,800 criminal arrests.