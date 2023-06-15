(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Transportation anticipates saving money through a new design it will use at its new campus in Sioux City, spokeswoman Andrea Henry told The Center Square Wednesday.
Iowa legislators in 2019 appropriated $26.95 million for the site, which will consolidate five separate facilities, she said.
The new campus is along U.S. 20. The District 3 office, district materials lab and Sioux City construction office have moved to the new site. The two Sioux City maintenance garages will likely be there by late 2023 or early 2024.
District 3 engineer Jessica Felix said it was hard for trucks at the two old garages to get to the roads the department maintains. Moving to the new campus will ease access to service areas. It will also make in-person communications more efficient, help the public locate staff and attract hires, she said.
The department said it will employ a new salt storage building design at the facility that could someday be retrofitted to existing salt structures in Iowa. The new design involves metal sides, a wooden pole structure and a roof above a precast base instead of a fabric hoop design.
“The primary driver behind considering this new concept is the ability to maintain our facilities cost-effectively, reduce damage from weather events, and make repairs in a timely manner,” Henry said. “This ensures that salt is readily available and protected at each of our DOT snowplow garage locations for winter operations. The hope is that the concept reduces the repair time needed using common, readily available materials.”
Lifetime costs associated with the new design may be 25% to 35% less compared with an equal amount of life with a fabric hoop structure, Henry said.
“In our public procurement process we typically see only one or two contractors respond to bids for fabric hoop structures for the DOT, whereas, we will have as many as five to eight contractors participating in the bid process for wood pole building structures at our DOT sites,” Henry said.
The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council and the Siouxland Regional Transit System are building a new facility on the site too, the department said. The facility includes bus maintenance, storage and washing facilities.
Transit and Facilities Director Curt Miller told The Center Square Wednesday that funding for the facility, which is scheduled to open this fall, included $7 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2018 BUILD Grant. The grant was originally awarded for the full estimated cost of the building; due to increased costs, the bids for the facility amounted to $12.5 million. They revised the scope of the facility and reduced costs to about $10 million. Revenues and bond funds provide $3 million.