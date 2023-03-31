(The Center Square) – Four Iowa employees reached a settlement with union officials whom they said illegally seized union dues from their paychecks, National Right to Work announced Wednesday.
NRTW Legal Defense Foundation staff provided free legal aid to four air filter manufacturer Donaldson employees in proceedings against United Auto Workers Local 120 union officials, before the National Labor Relations Board, the news release said.
Troy Murphy, Esther Kuhn, Darren Walter and Kory Huber filed federal charges against the company and the union in 2022, according to the release. They said that union and company officials rejected their requests to end union membership and stop dues deductions, violating Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.
Union officials must now return nearly $1,000 overall to the group, which is the amount the union took after the four resigned union membership, the release said. UAW officials must also post a notice at the Donaldson Cresco facility and at the UAW Local 120 union hall stating they “will not fail or refuse to honor your requests to resign your union membership,” as well as “will not fail or refuse to honor your timely requests to revoke your dues checkoff authorizations,” and “will not collect dues without a signed dues checkoff authorization.”
Huber and Walter told the union and company officials in July 2022 they were ending union membership and revoking their dues authorizations, the release said. The two men’s authorizations of dues deductions didn’t “contain language stating [they] agreed to pay dues or fees irrespective of union membership,” so deductions should have immediately stopped when they resigned membership, but the union continued collecting dues, according to National Right to Work.
Kuhn and Murphy notified Donaldson and the UAW union in spring 2022 that they were ending their union memberships and revoking any authorization they had given to take union dues out of their paychecks, the release said. Donaldson officials told the two that neither could leave the union until the union contract was up in October. Charges are still pending against Donaldson.
Under Iowa’s Right to Work law, unions can’t force private sector employees to pay union dues or fees to get or keep a job, the release said. Federal law provides that direct dues deductions require written authorization from an employee. The deductions are governed by the language on the authorization form, not the union contract. Donaldson representatives and the union didn’t produce documents showing that Kuhn or Murphy gave written authorization for union dues deductions.
“All across the country, union bosses believe that they are entitled to the money of the workers they thrust under the so-called ‘representation’ of the union,” National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix said. “This is likely the mentality that UAW union bosses had when they continued to siphon dues from Mr. Murphy, Ms. Kuhn, Mr. Walter, and Mr. Huber, even though each employee clearly exercised their rights under federal law, and Iowa’s Right to Work law, to disaffiliate from this union of which they do not approve.”
The Center Square requested comment from the four employees, Donaldson and the union and didn’t hear back by press time.