(The Center Square) – Iowa’s among many states that don’t have a publicly available dashboard that reports how districts have spent Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, according to a recent report.
Harvard Kennedy School’s Program on Education Policy and Governance published the report, “The Massive ESSER Experiment: Here’s what we’re learning.”
While Iowa’s data includes spending by the 20% learning loss-flex 80% buckets, it doesn’t report exactly what was purchased, Edunomics Lab Strategic Projects Lead Katie Silberstein, one of the report authors, told The Center Square in an email Wednesday.
“This means that right now, anyone wanting more detail on how ESSER funds were used would need to visit district websites or contact districts directly for that information,” she said. “Anything states can do to promote transparency in their districts' use of these funds -- and whether those investments are working to help students – is encouraged.”
The state does share its spending by district at least quarterly, unlike Arizona, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming, according to the report’s appendix.
Iowa Department of Education Communications Director Heather Doe told The Center Square the department shares information on ESSER I, II and III district allocations, expenditures and remaining balances when requested and in accordance with its public records policy.
“The Department of Education prioritizes transparency and works to meet all requests for public information,” she said.
According to the federal site, Iowa has spent 53.1% of ESSER III. The state must spend the money by the end of September 2024.
Parents whose students are behind might ask the district what supports are available for them to tap into that meet the needs of their students, Silberstein said.
Auditor of State Office Public Information Officer Sonya Heitshusen said Iowa’s fiscal year 2021 single audit report covers the expenditure of federal funds by all state agencies, institutions, and universities and includes a review of internal controls and compliance with federal laws and regulations.