(The Center Square) – The Iowa Utilities Board has a new carbon capture permit application to review.
Wolf Carbon Solutions U.S. filed a permit application with the Iowa Utilities Board this week to develop a pipeline system that would transport and permanently store CO2 at ADM ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton and transport it 280 miles to ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Ill., where the CO2 would be permanently stored underground in the Mt. Simon Sandstone geological formation. The company said the pipeline would help meet climate goals and sustain ethanol’s reputation as a leading alternative fuel.
Goss & Associates found that the project would generate $1.1 billion in economic impact support 1,719 jobs during construction, WCS said in its permit petition. It would also sustain 362 jobs annually during operation in Iowa, the company said in a news release.
“Our proposal is designed to accommodate modifications to Mt. Simon Hub’s specific route as appropriate based on landowner and public feedback – ultimately helping to minimize disruptions and secure voluntary easements from landowners,” WCS Senior VP of Corporate Development Nick Noppinger said in a statement.
The company said that once the pipeline is buried and land restoration occurs, the normal operation of the project will create minimal inconvenience.
“In most locations (other than above-ground appurtenances), farming, the current use of over 86% of the lands crossed by the route, can be conducted over the top of the pipeline,” the company said.
Wolf’s is the third carbon pipeline to apply for state permits through the Iowa Utilities Board. It didn’t apply for eminent domain powers.
The project hasn’t gained any voluntary easements since it announced its project in January 2022, according to activist group Food & Water Watch. The organization said more than 600 objections to the project have been filed with the IUB. The group said carbon pipelines pose risks to safety, crops, farmland and property values.
Twenty-two Iowa state representatives, including Speaker of the House Rep. Pat Grassley, R-Forest City, have co-sponsored a bill, HF 368, requiring carbon capture pipeline companies to reach voluntary easements for 90% of the land on their route before they could seek to use eminent domain. Landowners would also have the right to sue companies if pipelines damage drainage, soil compaction or irrigation systems. Pipeline companies would also need to get all necessary permits from any other states involved before they attempt to use eminent domain in Iowa.
Food & Water Watch has registered support for the bill. WCS, Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Heartland Greenway have registered opposed. A two-member Judiciary subcommittee passed the bill Feb. 21.
“I understand that this bill may not be seen as perfect by folks on either side of this issue. We want to support the ethanol industry while ensuring landowners' rights are respected. We think this bill strikes that balance,” Grassley said in a statement. “Ultimately, property rights work both ways – for folks that want the pipeline and folks that don’t. This bill does not block these carbon capture pipelines. We want to support the ethanol industry however we can, however, these pipeline companies must respect landowner rights.”